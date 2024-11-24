Monster Energy's Colby Stevenson Wins and Sarah Hoefflin Takes Third at the Stubai FIS Freeski Slopestyle World Cup

Stevenson Claims Victory with a 92.00; Hoefflin Rounds Off the Podium with 82.25 Post this

Stevenson's trick highlights included nose butter 1600 to switch right 1400, switch cork 810, 180 on 180 out, nose butter 450 back 2.

Reflecting on his victory, Stevenson said, "Stubai World Cups are always challenging with weather, this year especially. It feels quite nostalgic having a victory here as this was where I had my first World Cup podium back in 2017 (3rd place). So, I'm glad to be healthy and skiing with everyone. Our team is slaying it right now! Stoked for a great season."

On the women's side, Switzerland's Hoefflin delivered a solid performance to secure third place. Her second run scored 82.25, solidifying her position on the podium and demonstrating her consistency as one of the top athletes in the sport.

The Stubai Glacier, known for its world-class slopestyle course, provided the backdrop for this thrilling competition. Despite adverse weather conditions that limited the competition to two qualification runs, Stevenson and Hoefflin showcased their resilience and elite talent, underscoring why they are among the top freeskiers in the world.

The 2024/25 season is off to a promising start for Monster Energy's athletes, with Stevenson and Hoefflin representing the brand at the highest level of competition.

Next up is Freeski Big Air in Beijing, China, November 29 – December 1.

