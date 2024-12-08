Monster Energy's David Wise Claims Third Place in Men's Freeski Halfipe at the FIS World Cup at China's Secret Garden

Monster Energy congratulates team rider David Wise on capturing third place in Men's Freeski Halfpipe at the FIS World Cup at the Secret Garden Resort in China

BEIJING, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monster Energy congratulates team rider David Wise on capturing third place in Men's Freeski Halfpipe at the FIS World Cup at the Secret Garden Resort in China, this weekend. In Saturday's final, the 34-year-old from Reno, Nevada, earned his third-place finish amid an all-American podium.

In the Women's Freeski Halfpipe competition, 22-year-old Monster Army rider Svea Irving from Winter Park, Colorado, rose to the podium in third place.

From December 5-7, the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Secret Garden Resort in China featured over 100 professional skiers from across the globe. The second event of the 2024/25 FIS Freeski World Cup Season attracted Olympic gold medalists and Crystal Globe winners.

In the Men's Freeski Halfpipe final, Monster Energy's Wise dropped in as the top qualifier from Thursday's elimination session at Secret Garden. On his first attempt, Wise put together a perfect run featuring switch right 1080 tailgrab, left double 1260 mute grab, right 1080 tailgrab, switch left double 1080 Japan, and a right double 1260 mute grab for a score of 89.00 points and third place.

Saturday's third-place finish marks the eighteenth FIS World Cup podium for the two-time Olympic gold medalist. Wise now holds seventh place in FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup rankings with 60.00 points

Finishing just outside the podium, 27-year-old Brendan Mackay from Alberta, Canada, took fourth place at Secret Garden with a score of 86.50 points after previously winning the FIS World Cup season opener at Cardrona, New Zealand, in September. Mackay currently holds second place in 2024/25 FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup rankings with 150.00 points.

In the Women's Freeski Halfpipe competition, Monster Army rider Svea Irving rose to the podium with a perfect run on her third attempt. A stylish alley-oop left 540, huge left 900 safety, right 720 safety, switch left 360 mute grab, right 540 Japan, and left 1080 safety on the final hit earned Irving 80.00 points for third place.

Make sure to tune in when the FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Cup season continues at the 2024 Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain from December 18-21.

