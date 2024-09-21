Monster Energy's Freeski and Snowboard Athletes Claim Wins at Jossi Wells Invitational 2024

Monster Energy congratulates its team of snowboard and freeski athletes on claiming major honors across award categories at the 2024 Monster Energy Jossi Wells Invitational at Cardrona Alpine Resort in New Zealand.

Kokomo Murase Awarded Women's Snowboard Rider of the Week

Style Master of the Week: Jackson Wells (Men's Ski)

(Men's Ski) Director's Choice: Alex Hall (Men's Ski), Olivia Asselin (Women's Ski)

(Men's Ski), (Women's Ski) Snow Sports Competition Draws 70 of the World's Best Riders to New Zealand for Invite-Only Event

In the annual snow sports competition featuring invited riders from across the world, the award for Snowboard Rider of the Week in the women's category went to 19-year-old Kokomo Murase from Gifu, Japan. In the riders-judged event, honors for Style Master of the Week in Freeski went to 26-year-old Jackson Wells from New Zealand. The awards for Director's Choice in the contest was handed to 25-year-old Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, and 20-year-old Olivia Asselin from Levis, Canada.

Presented by Monster Energy, the 2024 Jossi Wells Invitational took place from September 10-15. The event was started in 2016 by iconic New Zealand freeskier and six-time X Games medalist Jossi Wells. After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, the rider-judged event was contested for the third consecutive year.

Keeping the level of riding at the top level, Wells remains in charge of hand-picking all riders allowed to compete. The 2024 edition involved 70 athletes from Japan, Canada, Estonia, Russia, New Zealand, and the United States. Side events included athlete poster signings for more than 100 local kids. Awards were presented during a festive closing dinner inside Rippon Winery overlooking Lake Wanaka.

The competition format consisted of an open progression session at different spots across five days. The 2024 Jossi Wells Open offered riders a multi-hit feature around the big air jump for the first time. Obstacles such as a anon rail, wall ride, knuckle, and the classic big air jump allowed athletes to hit a variety of lines through the event. As in previous years, the weather played a factor: Heavy snows and winds forced the athletes to ski and ride pow at Treble Cone during two of the event days, while the level of tricks remained top-notch!

When the dust settled after an epic week of shredding, the Rider of the Week Award in the Women's Snowboard category, replete with a $1,500 prize check, went to 19-year-old Kokomo Murase from Gifu, Japan. Standouts of Murase's performance included a perfectly poised 1440 aerial – consisting of four perfect 360-degree rotations – over the Big Air obstacle.

The Olympic bronze medalist and nine-time X Games medalist is on a roll right now: Only one week prior to the Jossi Wells Open, Murase opened her season by taking first place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the Winter Games NZ FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup.

The award for Director's Choice in the men's freeski division went to 25-year-old Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, for putting down his signature blend of next-level trick creations and rail variations. Also earning top honors, 20-year-old Olivia Asselin from Levis, Canada was voted by her peers as Director's Choice in the women's freeski division.

Recognizing the aesthetics and unique execution of tricks, the Jossi Wells Invitational continued to honor the most elegant performance with the Style Master of the Week trophy. In the Freeski category, the trophy went to 26-year-old Jackson Wells from New Zealand for his contorted aerials and spins executed with signature poise.

For more on Kokomo Murase, Alex Hall, Olivia Asselin, Jackson Wells, and the Monster Energy snow sports team visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.

