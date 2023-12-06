Monster Energy's Giovanni Vianna and Rayssa Leal Claim World Championship Titles in Street Skateboarding at SLS Super Crown World Championships in Brazil

"I'm really happy. This means a lot for me, a lot for my team, and a lot for my family. I'm here in Brazil again. To win this trophy is a dream. And I got my first Nine! It's just perfect." - Rayssa Leal Post this

As the final event of the 2023 SLS Championship Tour, the SLS Super Crown World Championship attracted the world's best street skateboarders to São Paulo, Brazil. From December 2-3, the world elite battled for titles on the California Skateparks-designed course inside the Ginasio do Ibirapuera event venue.

The contest was streamed live to a worldwide audience on the Rumble app. Street League Skateboarding (SLS) was established in 2010 by pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek as the world's most authentic competition format in street skateboarding.

Monster Energy's Vianna headed into the Men's Skateboard Street event fresh off a second-place finish in the 2023 STU Open Rio Skateboarding Competition in late October. In Sunday's final, Vianna faced heavy competition from France's Vincent Milou as well as reigning SLS champion Gustavo Ribeiro from Portugal.

Unfazed by the A-list competitors, Vianna proceeded to put down a strong Line score on his first try with 8.5 points. On his second attempt, he raised the bar further by putting together fakie tailslide the big rail, frontside tailslide the flat rail, frontside bluntslide transfer the bump rail, frontside 50-50 up the Hubba ledge, fakie nosegrind revert the Hubba, heelflip frontside boardslide the rail, backside tailslide the Euro Gap ledge, Caballerial backside tailslide fakie the big rail for 9.1 points; a Nine Club score.

When the contest moved into Best Trick attempts, Vianna needed big scores after France's Milou posted a 9.4-point Line score. Rising to the challenge, the Brazilian hit the big rail with a technical Caballerial frontside noseslide fakie (8.8 points) followed by a difficult Caballerial frontside bluntslide fakie (9.1 points). But with Milou rising all the way to 36.3 points, Vianna needed a score of 9.4 points or better to seal the victory.

And he did! On his fourth attempt, Vianna landed a perfect frontside half Cab to backside Smith grind for 9.4 points. Posting an overall score of 36.4 points, Vianna edged ahead of Frenchman Milou by a mere 0.1 points to secure the title of SLS Super Crown World Champion. And the Brazilian crowd went wild!

"I was not feeling too much pressure because I talked to my friends over there and my family, and that kind of relaxed me. I can't believe that happened. I still can't believe it," said Vianna upon winning the SLS Super Crown in Brazil on Sunday. "I got the trophy for everyone here supporting me, doing their vibes. I'm so hyped and can't believe it still."

Our second winner of the weekend, Monster Energy's Rayssa Leal, headed into the Women's Skateboard Street competition as the reigning 2022 SLS World Champion. This season, the Olympic silver medalist had won the first SLS Championship Tour stop in Chicago and took second place in Sydney in October. Could she get all the way back to the top and claim the title?

Turns out, she could! On her second Line attempt, Leal put down a laser-focused run featuring backside Smith grind the big rail, manual the box, noseslide big spin the Euro Gap ledge, frontside nosegrind the Hubba, kickflip frontside boardslide the rail, kickflip up the Euro Gap, and frontside bluntslide the big rail for 9.0 points. Interesting fact: This marked the Brazilian's first Nine Club score in the SLS competition.

When the action moved into Best Trick, Leal retained the energy with a flawless backside tailslide the big rail for 8.0 points on her first attempt. On her second attempt, Leal followed up with a frontside nosegrind the big rail for 6.4 points.

Facing heat from Japanese Olympic gold medalist Momiji Nishiya, Leal landed a perfect kickflip frontside boardslide the big rail for 8.5 points, bringing her score to a dominant 31.9 points overall. Taking her final attempt as a victory round, Leal was applauded by the high-energy crowd inside the arena to mark her second consecutive Street League Skateboarding (SLS) Super Crown title.

"I'm really happy. This means a lot for me. A lot for my team, a lot for my family. I'm here in Brazil again. To win this trophy is a dream. And I got my first Nine! It's just perfect," said Leal upon winning the SLS Super Crown World Championship on Sunday.

Hailing from Brazil, Leal is now a two-time SLS Super Crown World Champion. The young skateboard phenom claimed the silver medal in the Women's Skateboard Street event in the Tokyo Olympics. In 2019, she made history as the youngest rider to ever win an SLS tour stop at age 11 and took second place at the SLS World Championship in Brazil that same year.

