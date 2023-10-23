Monster Energy's Islam Makhachev Knocks Out Alexander Volkanovski to Retain UFC Lightweight Championship Title at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

"I have a great team behind me, they pushed me very hard in training. Here [in Abu Dhabi] is my second home; thank you to all the fans This is because of you always supporting me!" Islam Makhachev Post this

UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 was contested in front of a high-energy crowd inside the sold-out Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The venue holds special significance for UFC fans and athletes: During the COVID-19 pandemic, 'Fight Island' provided a safe space for world-championship UFC fights to continue while the world was on lockdown.

With the UFC's Lightweight Championship on the card, UFC 294 marked the first UFC event in Abu Dhabi since UFC 280 in October 2022. The spectacle was broadcast live to fans on ESPN pay-per-view while prelims streamed on the ESPN+ service.

Monster Energy's Makhachev (25-1) stepped into the Octagon as the reigning UFC Lightweight World Champion after defending his title against Volkanovski (26-3) at UFC 284 in February. Makhachev earned the title by submitting Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022.

The rematch was a last-second arrangement: Initially, was slated to defend the title against Oliveira in Abu Dhabi. But when Oliveira withdrew due to injury, reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Volkanovski stepped in for another shot at becoming a two-division champion in this highly anticipated rematch.

Once again, the clash between Makhachev and Volkanovski created an instant UFC classic. Right from the bell, Makhachev pressured the challenger with precise body kicks and dangerous head kicks. When Volkanovski attempted to take down the champion, he found himself wrapped in a clinch against the fence that revealed Makhachev's raw power.

When the action returned to striking, Makhachev landed a hard knee and kept Volkanovski on guard with more targeted kicks and a big left that stung. Then it was all over quickly: Makhachev overpowered the challenger's defenses by landing a swift left head kick to the temple, tumbling Volkanovski to the ground. As Makhachev pursued with ground-and-pound, referee stopped the fight at 3:06 minutes with Makhachev retaining his 155-pound championship belt.

The thunderous knockout also earned Makhachev the UFC's $50,000 Performance of the Night Bonus.

"I have a great team behind me, they pushed me very hard in training. Here [in Abu Dhabi] is my second home; thank you to all the fans This is because of you always supporting me!" said Makhachev upon defending his UFC's Lightweight Championship at UFC 294.

Makhachev also had words of respect for Volkanovski: "Thanks to this guy. He is a real champion. Thank you, Alex, again!"

Hailing from Dagestan, Russia, Makhachev made his UFC debut in 2015 at UFC 187 as the former Combat Sambo World Champion at 74 kilograms. He won the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship title against Brazilian Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in October 2022 and has now defended the title for the second time on a current 13-fight win streak.

Earlier on the main card, 31-year-old Johnny Walker (21-7) from Belford Roxo, Brazil, stepped into the Octagon to face Magomed Ankalaev (18-1) in a light heavyweight bout. But the fight took a disappointing turn when Ankalaev attacked Walker with an illegal knee to the chin, causing the fight to end in a no-contest. Stay tuned as Walker awaits his next fight!

Islam Makhachev and Johnny Walker count among Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes, along with Kamaru Usman, Jon "Bones" Jones, Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, Chris "The All American" Weidman, Rose Namajunas, Marlon Vera, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Jessica-Rose Clark, Valentina Shevchenko, Brandon Moreno, Daniel Rodriguez, Alex Pereira, Punahele Soriano, Gilbert Burns, Giga "Ninja" Chikadze, Beneil Dariush, Gaston Bolanos, Maycee "The Future" Barber, Brendan Allen, Jalin Turner, Sean Strickland, Zhang Weili, Raul Rosas Jr., Dan Ige, and Cameron Saaiman.

For more on Monster Energy's MMA athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

