Monster Energy's Jack Moir Takes First Place in Enduro at Fox US Open of Mountain Biking

Monster Energy congratulates professional enduro mountain bike racer Jack Moir on first place at the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking in Vermont.

KILLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Back on top! Monster Energy congratulates professional enduro mountain bike racer Jack Moir on first place at the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking in Vermont. In the acclaimed professional race event, the 29-year-old from Morisset Park, Australia, rose all the way to the top despite competition from leading A-list riders.

From September 21-24, the world's elite mountain bike racers returned to the legendary Killington Resort in Vermont. Respected as the most challenging competition in the country, the Fox US Open offers a chance for upcoming amateurs to make a name for themselves and a proving ground for top pros on the circuit. This year, the 20th anniversary of the US Open at Killington once again contested Downhill, Enduro and Dual Slalom disciplines.

In the Pro Men's Enduro race, Monster Energy's Moir dropped in as a former Enduro World Series Champion and podium favorite. In the first Pro Stage race, Moir took the lead with a 5:16.703 total time, more than three seconds ahead of the next competitor. When the action turned to Stage 2, Moir finished in 5:12.250, only a few split seconds ahead of American Marco Osborne, who was in second.

The third stage increased the pressure, with Moir finishing second with 4:19.953, more than three seconds behind Osborne. But displaying his signature grit and racing IQ, Moir prevailed in Stage 4 by clocking in the fastest time at 2:31.351, and then finished the fifth and final stage in an incredible 2:53.148, more than eight seconds faster than his closest competitor, Osborne.

Finishing the challenging track at Killington Resort in 20:13.405, Moir was crowned the Men's Pro Enduro winner at the 2023 Fox US Open of Mountain Biking. The Australian received the $2,000 prize money, cheered on by the high-energy crowd in the Vermont mountains.

Hailing from New South Wales, Australia, Moir first began racing motorbikes at the age of four and discovered mountain bike racing at 13. After turning pro in 2015, Moir became a force on the global downhill mountain bike circuit and claimed the 2016 Crankworx DH overall title. In 2020, he made the switch to racing Enduro full-time and one year later won the 2021 Enduro World Series Championship.

