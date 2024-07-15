Monster Energy's Jack Moir Takes First Place in the Enduro Mountain Bike World Cup Race 5 at Aletsch Arena, Switzerland

Monster Energy congratulates Enduro racer Jack Moir on taking first place in the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup at Aletsch Arena in Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland.

BELLWALD, VALAIS, Switzerland, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 30-Year-Old from Morisset Park, Australia, Returns to Winning Form with a Dominant Victory at Swiss Racetrack

Finally back on top! Monster Energy congratulates Enduro racer Jack Moir on taking first place in the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup at Aletsch Arena in Bellwald, Valais, Switzerland. In the Elite Men's division final, the 30-year-old from Morisset Park, Australia, earned a dominant victory, leading by more than 14 seconds ahead of the next competitor.

From July 12-14, the Aletsch Arena racetrack in the Swiss mountains hosted its very first UCI Mountain Bike World Series event. Known for its scenic views and challenging mountain bike trails, the venue welcomed the world's best Enduro bikers in the fifth event of the 2024 season.

At a full length of 39.1 miles, the Aletsch Arena track challenged riders with steep climbs totaling more than 17,500 feet as well as tricky descents of 19,000 feet. In the penultimate race of the 2024 Enduro World Cup season, Monster Energy's Moir dropped in as a former World Champion working through yet another challenging season so far.

In the Elite Men's division final, Moir made it clear that he's still very much part of the podium discussion with a statement victory. In the first stage, the Australian finished in second place, 11.793 seconds behind Poland's Slawomir Lukasik. Stage 2 on the tight Alpine Rodeo trail again saw Moir finish in second place, three seconds behind Richie Rude, and seated in third place overall.

Moir began building his victory in Stage 3 on the Cow Safari track known for its steep descent. Winning the stage with a finish time of 6:20.498, seven seconds ahead of the next challenger, Moir boosted into first place. And he would not relinquish the lead, winning Stage 4 on The Lord of the Rims trail and finally taking first place in Stage 5 with a finish time of 4:34.026 and 3.795 ahead of Rude for his first race win of the season.

With a total finish time of 35:31.546, Moir completed the challenging Aletsch Arena race in dominant fashion with a total of 14.061 seconds ahead of Lukasik in second place.

"What a wild day on the hill. Eight hours in the saddle with some gnarly stages. Been some time since the last win, and damn it feels good to be back!" said Moir upon taking the win in Switzerland.

On the strength of his win at Aletsch Arena, Moir now commands sixth place in the overall season rankings at 1266 points.

Next on the schedule, stay tuned for the sixth and final Enduro race of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series with Downhill and Enduro, which will be held from September 6 - 8, 2024, in Loudenvielle—Peyragudes, France.

For more on Jack Moir and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2024 MTB season.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter

SOURCE Monster Energy