Monster Energy's Jon Jones Defeats Stipe Miocic to Defend UFC Heavyweight Championship Title at UFC 309 in New York City

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Still the Champion! Monster Energy congratulates Jon "Bones" Jones on beating Stipe Miocic to defend the UFC's Heavyweight World Championship title at UFC 309 in New York City on Saturday night. In the event's headline fight, the 37-year-old from Albuquerque, New Mexico, earned a spectacular knockout victory in Round 3. Jones also received the UFC's Performance of the Night bonus with a $50,000 payout.

UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic was contested in front of a live crowd of more than 20,200 spectators inside Madison Square Garden. With five fights on the Main Card, the event attracted a high-profile crowd, including political figures, actors, and musicians.

Monster Energy's Jones, 28-1-0 (1 NC) stepped into the Octagon for his first defense of the UFC's Heavyweight World Championship title. Jones is a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and earned the Heavyweight title by defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023.

His opponent, 42-year-old American fighter Miocic (20-5) is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. In his most recent fight, Miocic lost the belt to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in March 2021. Saturday night marked his final chance to reclaim the belt.

From the start, the high-stakes fight unfolded with Jones bringing the pressure. In a standout moment, Jones swept Miocic to the canvas in Round 1, followed by devastating elbows from the top position. Miocic absorbed the damage and weathered the assault in Round 2, but Jones controlled the fight in dominant fashion, landing a punishing right hand in the third round.

Jones sealed his victory with less than one minute left in Round 3: Pressuring Miocic against the side of the cage, the champion connected a brutal spinning back kick to the body. As Miocic collapsed in pain, Jones unleashed heavy punches from the top until the referee stopped the contest at 4:29 minutes of Round 3, pronouncing Jones the winner by TKO in his successful title defense.

"I'm proud to be a great American champion," said Jones after his victory at UFC 309. Speaking of his opponent, he added: "He's really tough. He's really durable. I hit him with some pretty decent shots, and he just kept coming forward."

Following the fight, Jones addressed speculations about ending his career: "I've decided maybe I will not retire!" Jones pointed out Tom Aspinall as a potential next opponent, pending approval of the fight by the UFC.

Considered one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in MMA history, Jones holds the record for most championship fight wins in the UFC and the highest number of Light Heavyweight title defenses. Stay tuned as Jones continues to expand his legacy.

Jon Jones counts amongst Monster Energy's elite UFC athletes along with Kamaru Usman, Marlon Vera, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, Yair Rodriguez, Jessica-Rose Clark, Valentina Shevchenko, Brandon Moreno, Gilbert Burns, Giga Chikadze, Johnny Walker, Beneil Dariush, Brendan Allen, Jalin Turner, Sean Strickland, Zhang Weili, Dan Ige, Alex Pereira, Diego Lopes, Daniel Zellhuber, Derrick Lewis, Belal Muhammad, Alexa Grasso, Dricus Du Plessis, Raul Rosas Jr., Tatsuro Taira, and Merab Dvalishvili.

