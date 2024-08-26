Monster Energy's Kieran Woolley Takes 2nd in Men's Skateboard Park and Kelvin Hoefler Takes 2nd in Men's Skateboard Street at the Rockstar Energy Open in Portland

"I had such a great time out here! I was having a rough start of the day, but I found my groove this morning and began having fun." - Kieran Woolley Post this

From August 23-25, the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open brought more than 100 top international skateboard pros to Tom McCall Waterfront Park for men's and women's competition in Skateboard Street and Park. The three-day event also featured Best Trick competitions and DJ sets, including Surf Mesa and Don Diablo.

In the Men's Skateboard Park final, Kieran Woolley, 20, from Minnamurra, Australia, dropped in as the third-place qualifier from the intense elimination session on Saturday. When it all counted, Woolley put together a perfect second run, covering the entire park with high-speed lines and creative transfers, rising to the podium in a highly contested finals session.

Putting together fast tricks such as transfer to frontside stand-up grind the deep end, ollie up to backside Smith grind the extension, frontside nosegrind, kickflip Indy the extension, frontside Smith grind transfer the hip, huge frontside air, manual the platform, frontside invert revert, frontside feeble grind and backside boneless on the barrier earned Woolley 87.18 points and second place in the Rockstar Energy Open.

"I had such a great time out here! I was having a rough start of the day, but I found my groove this morning and began having fun," said Monster Energy's Woolley upon taking second place in Portland.

The ultra-competitive Men's Skateboard Street final concluded with 31-year-old Kelvin Hoefler from São Paulo, Brazil, taking second place.

Hoefler cemented himself on the podium with a perfect first run: Stringing together backside noseblunt slide the rail, kickflip fakie the quarter pipe, Half Cab noseslide fakie the ledge, kickflip nosegrind the ledge, frontside nosegrind the quarter pipe, kickflip frontside boardslide the rail, nollie frontside nosegrind, backside 5-0 grind fakie, Half Cab crooked the hubba ledge, nollie noseslide the ledge, frontside kickflip the quarter pipe, and kickflip backside tailslide fakie the big rail earned Hoefler 88.15 points and second place.

Earlier in the contest, the Men's Street Best Trick session on Saturday featured a total prize purse of $5,000 in a cash-for-tricks format. When the dust settled, 27-year-old Jhancarlos Gonzalez picked up a solid $1,500 in prize money for technical tricks such as gap-out Caballerial backside lipslide revert the big rail and Half Cab 5-0 grind revert the rail.

