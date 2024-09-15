Monster Energy's Kokomo Murase Claims First Place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at Winter Games NZ FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup in New Zealand

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Kokomo Murase on claiming first place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the Winter Games NZ FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup presented by La Roche Posay & Cardrona Alpine Resort.

19-Year-Old Murase from Gifu, Japan , Starts 2024/25 FIS Snowboard World Cup Season with Victory

Monster Army's Rocco Jamieson from New Zealand Takes 3rd Place in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Starting the World Cup season with a bang! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Kokomo Murase on claiming first place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the Winter Games NZ FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup presented by La Roche Posay & Cardrona Alpine Resort. In the season-opening event of the 2024/25 FIS Snowboard World Cup Season, the 19-year-old from Gifu, Japan, took the victory despite challenging weather conditions.

Also rising to the podium, 17-year-old Mia Brookes from Sandbach, United Kingdom, edged into second place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle. The Men's Snowboard Slopestyle competition ended with 18-year-old Monster Army rider Rocco Jamieson from Wānaka, New Zealand, taking third place.

On August 28, 2024, the FIS Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup, presented by La Roche Posay & Cardrona Alpine Resort, kicked off the 2025 FIS Snowboard World Cup season in New Zealand. Sanctioned by the World Ski Federation (FIS), the biggest snowboard event in the Southern Hemisphere marked the first qualification event for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

In the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle qualifier, 19-year-old Kokomo Murase dropped into the competition as a top contender after winning the 2023/24 season overall Park and Pipe Crystal Globe and the 2024 Slopestyle Crystal Globe.

Despite challenging weather conditions, Murase rose to the top of the leaderboard in the qualifier. She ultimately was pronounced the winner of the event because Sunday's finals had to be canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

In the qualifier session, Murase put down a perfect second run on the Big Bucks course, featuring three rail sections and a spectacular triple jump segment. Stringing together Cab 270 on, continuing Cab 270 off with a tail press on the down rail, frontside boardslide 270 mute the cannon rail, as well as a massive backside 900 tail grab on the first jump and frontside 1080 on the final jump which earned Murase 78.10 points and the win.

This marks Murase's fourth Slopestyle World Cup victory and puts her in the lead on the 2025 FIS World Cup leaderboards with 1000.00 points.

17-year-old Mia Brookes from Sandbach, United Kingdom joined Murase on the podium. Also putting down her best run on the second attempt, the reigning FIS Women's Snowboard Slopestyle World Champion connected switch 50-50 to lipslide transfer, 180 on switch 360 off in the rail section with Cab 540 and backside 900 for 71.65 and second place.

Second place in Cardrona marks the second career podium in an FIS Women's Slopestyle World Cup for Brookes. The UK team rider now owns 825.80 points in the 2025 FIS World Cup rankings.

Also, on Saturday, the heavily contested Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final had to be canceled after the conclusion of the first runs. Nevertheless, 18-year-old Monster Army rider Rocco Jamieson from Wānaka, New Zealand, put down enough tricks to earn third place.

In his run, local hero Jamieson landed boardslide front flip, Cab 270 on 270 off, and frontside Miller flip in the rail section, as well as switch backside double cork 900, signature double sloth roll pullback on the second jump, and Cab 1260 for 77.75 points and third place.

For more on Kokomo Murase, Mia Brookes, Rocco Jamieson, and the Monster Energy snow sports team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2024 snow sports season.

