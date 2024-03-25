Monster Energy's Kokomo Murase Claims Second Place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle and Two Crystal Globe Trophies at the 2024 FIS Slopestyle World Cup in Silvaplana

"I'm super happy to win two crystal globes again! I finished on the podium in every competition this season, so I'm pretty satisfied. I had a great season." - Kokomo Murase Post this

Way to end the season on a high note! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Kokomo Murase on claiming second place in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at the FIS World Cup in Silvaplana, Switzerland, this weekend.

On the strength of this podium finish, the 19-year-old from Gifu, Japan, also claimed the FIS World Cup Crystal Globe trophy as the women's World Champion in the Slopestyle discipline as well as the Crystal Globe trophy for overall winner in the FIS Park & Pipe World Cup rankings.

From March 21-24, the FIS World Cup in Silvaplana, sanctioned by the World Ski Federation (FIS), brought the world's best snow sports athletes to the iconic Corvatsch resort in the Swiss mountains near St Moritz. The weekend's Freeski and Snowboard Slopestyle competitions finished the 2023/2024 FIS Park & Pipe World Cup season by crowning Crystal Globe winners.

With stakes running high, this is how Silvaplana unfolded for Team Monster Energy:

Snowboard Slopestyle: Murase Claims Second Place in Women's Event & Crystal Globes for Slopestyle and Overall Performance, Hasegawa Takes Second Place in Men's Final

In Friday's Women's Snowboard Slopestyle final, 19-year-old Kokomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, dropped into the competition as a top contender. The previous weekend, the Japanese Olympic medalist upset the order by taking the Slopestyle victory at the FIS Tignes World Cup.

The Tignes event marked the first Slopestyle World Cup victory for Murase in two years and put her in contention for the coveted Crystal Globe trophy for overall winner in the discipline, as well as the season's best overall performance in Women's Park & Pipe Snowboarding. Going into the event, Murase sat in second place in overall rankings, only 35.00 points behind Japan's Mitsuki Ono. The big question on Friday: Could Murase seal the deal in Silvaplana?

The answer was a definite yes! On her highest-scoring run, Murase hit the course with a switch 180 on to boardslide pretzel the rail, a switch backside 180 tweak the hip, lien 900 the first jump, a big Caballerial 900 mute grab, backside 1080, frontside air on the quarterpipe, and 50-50 to 180 the rainbow rail for a 72.98-point score and second place.

Based on her second-place finish, she concluded the 2023/24 FIS Snowboard World Cup season by claiming the Crystal Globe trophy in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle discipline with 225.00 points on the leaderboard.

Murase also claimed the Crystal Globe for Overall Women's Snowboard Park & Pipe rankings with a total score of 425.00 points. This is the second time Murase has claimed Slopestyle and Overall Crystal Globes after achieving the feat in the 2021/22 season.

"I'm super happy to win two crystal globes again! I finished on the podium in every competition this season, so I'm pretty satisfied. I had a great season," said Monster Energy's Murase in Silvaplana.

At the end of the 2023/24 FIS Snowboard World Cup season, German team rider Annika Morgan finished third in the Women's Snowboard Slopestyle rankings with 144.00 points.

Also, the heavily contested Men's Snowboard Slopestyle final saw 18-year-old Taiga Hasegawa from Iwakura, Japan, rise all the way to second place. The Japanese prodigy hit the rail with 270 on, 270 off, and finessed tricks, including a Caballerial 1440 tailgrab, switch backside triple 1440 mute grab, switch backside air the quarterpipe, and bluntslide 450 off the rainbow rail for 85.52 points and second place.

Hasegawa finished the 2023/24 FIS Snowboard World Cup season in third place in Men's Snowboard Slopestyle with 140.00 points.

Men's Freeski Slopestyle: Monster Army's Luca Harrington Takes Third Place, Alex Hall Finishes in Second Place in Overall Freeski Park & Pipe Rankings

On Sunday, the Men's Freeski Slopestyle final was canceled due to inclement weather. As a result, winners were crowned based on Friday's qualifier scores.

When all was said and done, 20-year-old Monster Army rider Luca Harrington from Wānaka, New Zealand, edged into third place with a 78.61-point score. In his best run, Harrington hit the rail with a right 270 front swap continuing 270, then hit the jumps with a right double cork 1080 Indy truck driver, left double 1440 safety, right double 1620 tailgrab, switch right double 1440 esco grab, then landed a switch left 720 Japan on the quarterpipe and a left front swap pretzel 450 on the final rail for third place.

Because winners were decided on qualifier results, 25-year-old Alex Hall from Park City, Utah, finished the Silvaplana even in seventh place. Nevertheless, Hall netted enough ranking points to finish the 2023/24 FIS Freeski Park & Pipe World Cup season in second place overall with 460.00 points. He also took second place in the season's Slopestyle rankings with 260.00 points. The previous weekend, Hall claimed the Crystal Globe trophy in Men's Freeski Big Air in Tignes.

