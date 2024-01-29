Monster Energy's Kokomo Murase Earns Dominant Gold Medal Victory in Women's Snowboard Big Air on Day 3 of X Games Aspen 2024

"I still remember my first X Games six years ago, and now I got here. I'm so happy!" - Kokomo Murase Post this

Presented by Monster Energy as the long-time energy drink partner, X Games Aspen 2024 featured over 100 of the world's best action sports athletes from 17 countries in ski and snowboard events. A total of 16 medal events awarded 48 medals (gold, silver, bronze) over the weekend, including disciplines of Big Air, Slopestyle, SuperPipe, and Knuckle Huck. For the first time, Knuckle Huck was contested as a dedicated women's competition in ski and snowboarding.

Here are the highlights for Team Monster Energy on the final day of X Games Aspen 2024:

Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air: Kokomo Murase Earns Dominant Victory.

As the worthy finale of a milestone-heavy weekend, the Pacifico Women's Snowboard Big Air final closed out Aspen 2024 with a boundary-pushing performance. Riding in a league of her own, 19-year-old Kokomo Murase from Gifu, Japan, had already earned two medals this weekend after winning the inaugural Women's Snowboard Knuckle Huck and taking silver in Slopestyle. But Murase saved her best for last.

Dropping into the contest, she put down a frontside 360 stalefish pullback as her Style Trick on Run 1, earning a perfect score of 10 points (the only athlete – male or female – netting a perfect Style Trick score this entire weekend). She continued her campaign by landing a perfect frontside 1080 double grab for 32 points.

Next, Murase took her score from great to untouchable by sending a contorted backside triple cork 1440 mute over the jump for 43 points, cementing herself in the top spot. As the rest of the field attempted to catch up, Murase dropped a never-been-done trick by finessing a frontside 1440 aerial for 43 points and a total score of 94 points.

Already 19 points ahead of the closest competitor, Murase attempted another potentially history-making trick on Run 5, coming close to landing a backside triple cork 1620 never seen at X Games before. And like that, Murase provided a glimpse into the future of women's snowboarding and claimed gold in a dominant victory.

"I still remember my first X Games six years ago, and now I got here. I'm so happy!" said Murase upon winning Women's Snowboard Big Air gold at X Games Aspen 2024.

Murase's Big Air gold also made her the third snowboarder to claim three medals at a single X Games, joining the ranks of Jennie Waara (1997) and Marcus Kleveland (2022, 2023). She also received the $10,000 St Hubert the Stag 'Best in Snow' Award for best performance at X Games Aspen 2024. Murase now owns nine X Games medals (3 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze) and earned her first gold at X Games Oslo 2018.

Samsung Galaxy Women's Ski Slopestyle: Switzerland's Giulia Tanno Returns to Competition to Claim Bronze Medal.

Earlier on Sunday, the final day of X Games Aspen 2024 opened under perfectly blue skies and fantastic riding conditions in Samsung Galaxy Women's Ski Slopestyle. In a field of Olympic champions and X Games gold medalists, 25-year-old Giulia Tanno from Lenzerheide, Switzerland, made her return to competition after a series of injuries over the past year to claim third place.

Putting down her highest-scoring performance on Run 2, Tanno put together technical rail tricks including 270 continuing to and switch front swap the rainbow rail. In the jumps, Tanno nailed rightside 540 the Shark Fin hip, switch 900 tailgrab, and double cork 1080 for 88.00 points and the bronze medal.

On the strength of Sunday's medal, Tanno owns five X Games medals (2 silver and 3 bronze).

And that's officially a wrap for X Games Aspen 2024! No worries if you missed the action from Buttermilk Mountain this weekend: You can rewatch all events for free on the official X Games YouTube channel and Twitch.

