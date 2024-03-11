Monster Energy's Liz Akama Takes First Place in Women's Skateboard Street at World Skateboarding Tour Dubai Street 2024

"I'm so happy right now. I ran out of things to do for the last trick, so I just gave it a go and happened to land it." - Liz Akama Post this

Starting her Women's Skateboard Street final with a strong run score, Akama put together a frontside feeble the flat rail, backside lipslide the flat bar, Barley grind revert the big rail, frontside 360 ollie the kicker, frontside 50-50 grind the tall ledge, heelflip bigspin the Euro Gap, and a 180 nosegrind the big Hubba ledge for 87.84 points.

When the final moved into Best Trick attempts, Akama maintained her momentum by posting a perfect backside hurricane grind the big rail for 86.48 points. She followed up with a Barley grind on the big Hubba ledge (81.19 points) and raised the bar by posting a frontside feeble grind frontside 180 out the big rail for 89.83 points.

But with Australia's Chloe Covell taking over first place, Akama had no choice but to rise above the competition on her final attempt. And she did! A perfect frontside 270 lipslide to fakie the big rail earned 93.17 points, bringing her final score to 270.84 points for the win.

"I'm so happy right now," said Monster Energy's Akama upon taking the win in Dubai. "I ran out of things to do for the last trick, so I just gave it a go and happened to land it. When I spent time recovering from my injury last year, I was upset because everybody improved themselves a lot. This result made me relieved, but I know I have to work harder."

In overall World Skate rankings for Paris 2024, Akama now commands fifth place with 178,771 points. Monster Energy team rider Rayssa Leal from Brazil sits in second place with 197,465 points.

Akama is part of a new generation of technical street skaters. In 2023, she won the World Skateboarding Tour competition in Rome as well as the Street League Select Series event in Los Angeles. Akama owns three X Games medals (2 silver, 1 bronze).

Next up, don't miss the action as Olympic qualifications enter their second phase. Two competitions will decide the final roster for Paris 2024 in Park and Street disciplines: The Olympic Qualifier Series will hit Shanghai from May 14–19 before concluding in Budapest from June 18–23. Stay tuned!

