Monster Energy's Luca Shaw Takes Third Place at Crankworx Whistler Downhill Mountain Bike Event in Canada

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Luca Shaw on taking third place in Canada's Crankworx Whistler downhill mountain bike race event this weekend.

WHISTLER, BC, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shaw returns to the podium! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Luca Shaw on taking third place in Canada's Crankworx Whistler downhill mountain bike race event this weekend. In the Pro Men's division final, the 28-year-old from Hendersonville, North Carolina, climbed into third place on the iconic 1199 racetrack at Whistler Resort in British Columbia.

Monster Energy's 32-year-old Danny Hart from Redcar, United Kingdom, landed in fifth place with a finish time of 3:28.814. The Pro Women's division race saw 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, take fourth place.

From July 19 to 28, the Crankworx Whistler Mountain Bike Festival attracts top competing athletes and mountain bike enthusiasts for ten days of racing, slopestyle competitions, Kidsworx events, and bike demos. Started in Whistler in 2004, Crankworx has evolved into a multi-stop international festival series.

Competitions at Crankworx Whistler 2024 kicked off with the competitive RockShox Canadian Open DH mountain bike racing event on the notorious 1199 Track on Sunday. In the Pro Men's Division, Shaw set the bar high with a flawless run that launched him to the top of the leaderboard.

When the action moved to the final runs of the day, Shaw's finish time of 3:27.354 held the top spot. But when all was said and done, Shaw took home a strong third place in his best performance of the 2024 mountain bike season to date.

The Pro Women's division concluded with 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, taking fourth place at Whistler with a finish of 04:20.234. Van Leuven is the reigning 2023 Junior Women's Division World Champion.

For more on Luca Shaw, Danny Hart, Erice van Leuven, and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2024 MTB season.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter

SOURCE Monster Energy