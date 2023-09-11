Monster Energy's Marine Cabirou Earns Victory in Elite Women's Division at UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Les Gets

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Marine Cabirou on taking first place in the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Les Gets, France.

LES GETS, France, Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getting critical wins in Les Gets! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Marine Cabirou on taking first place in the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Les Gets, France. In the Elite Women's division race, the 26-year-old from Millau, France, climbed all the way to the top and reached third place in overall season standings on the strength of her victory.

Also rising to the podium, 27-year-old Loris Vergier from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, took third place in the Elite Men's division. Earlier on Friday, 18-year-old Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, took home another first place finish in the Junior Men's division to defend his overall rankings top spot.

From September 7-17, the French resorts of Les Gets, Morzine and Châtel are hosting the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup with competitions in key disciplines. The sixth stop of the Downhill discipline crowned winners in the Junior and Elite divisions for the sixth stop of the season. Competitions in Enduro and Cross-Country disciplines will commence this following weekend as part of the 10-day UCI Mountain Bike World Series Festival in Haute Savoie.

In the Elite Women's Downhill race, Monster Energy's Marine Cabirou entered as a podium favorite after completing the previous UCI World Cup in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes in third place. Only this time, the 26-year-old French rider was headed all the way to the top: When the dust cleared, Cabirou claimed a dominant victory – her first of the season – with a 3:47.390 finish time, almost 4 seconds ahead of the next competitor.

"It feels so good to win and so special to do it in France, said Cabirou. I had a really rough time last year coming back from an injury, so this is amazing. It was really difficult to push [the limit] because the track's conditions changed every run. It was super loose, but I held on to take the win! I'm stoked!"

The victory earned Cabirou 370 points in the 2023 UCI DH World Cup season rankings, advancing her from fourth into third place overall at 1328 points.

The Elite men's division final saw 27-year-old Loris Vergier from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, return to the top three podium spots. As the penultimate rider to drop into the course, Vergier rode with speed and precision to lock in a finish time of 3:19.936 for third place. In overall season standings, Vergier now commands third place with 1208 points.

"It was hard to create momentum on the track because of how bad the dust ruts became," said Vergier. The race line moved a lot with every lap. I felt like I had a good run and made minimal mistakes, but I was just out of touch for the win. I had a good weekend overall, and the French fans guaranteed a crazy finish."

Also putting on a strong performance, 29-year-old Troy Brosnan from Adelaide, Australia, put down a clean and fast run to earn sixth place with a 3:20.725 finish time. When all was said and done, 26-year-old Luca Shaw from Hendersonville, North Carolina, finished in eighth place with a finish time of 3:22.885 after holding the lead early in the final.

The Junior Division final race continued the dominant podium run of 18-year-old Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California. After already winning the previous UCI World Cup in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, Pinkerton blazed through the course in an outstanding 3:25.358 finish time. The result improves on his first-place qualifier time of 3:27.100 and stands 3.727 ahead of the next challenger.

With this latest victory, the three-time U.S. national DH race champion further cements his first-place position in this season's overall Men's Junior division rankings with 283 points.

Next up, the UCI Mountain Bike World Series will commence in Snowshoe, West Virginia, for the only event in the United States from September 27 to October 1. The season will conclude from October 6-8 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. Stay tuned!

