Monster Energy's Marine Cabirou Earns Victory in the Elite Women's Division at UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Snowshoe, USA

Earlier this weekend, 18-year-old Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, finished his dominant run by taking the Junior Men's division win in front of the excited American audience and securing the Overall 2023 Season World Cup Championship title.

From September 27 to October 1, the eyes of the mountain bike racing world rested on Snowshoe for the only stop of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Series in the United States. In front of thousands of cheering American fans, the world elite of mountain bike racing competed for crucial World Cup points in disciplines downhill, cross country, short track, and (for the first time) marathon racing.

In the Elite Women's Downhill race, Monster Energy's Marine Cabirou dropped into the course as a top contender after a dominant victory in Les Gets in September. Keeping her strong momentum, the 26-year-old French rider came out on top in a down-to-the-wire race.

"It was a hard week with the track changing a lot," said Cabirou when asked about her win. It was very slippery when we got here, and for it to start dry today was really good. I am very happy to take the win! The track's condition definitely played a role, playing it safe the first day and slowly opening up the gas. I am very happy going into the final round of the season."

After edging ahead of the lead time in the third section of the course, she increased her lead through the choppy rock section at the bottom – and clutched first place! Finishing the challenging course in 3:41.042, Cabirou took the victory 0.344 seconds ahead of overall standings rival Nina Hoffmann.

With only one more race to go in the season, Cabirou remains in third place in the 2023 UCI DH World Cup season rankings with 1674 points, inching close to Hoffmann in second place at 1703 points. Will Cabirou get the upper hand in Canada? Stay tuned!

The Elite Men's division final saw 27-year-old Loris Vergier from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, clinching a podium spot. Finishing the Snowshoe course in 3:09.385, Vergier took fourth place. On the strength of this result, the Frenchman now commands second place in overall rankings at 1458 points. Closely missing the podium, 18-year-old UK team rider Jordan Williams slid into sixth place with a 3:10.288 finish time, ranking him at 13th place overall.

"The week started pretty rough," said Vergier. It was foggy and cold. Nobody was keen to ride, and it was super slippery on the rocks. Luckily, [the track conditions] got better today for finals. It was an exciting one! Everyone was fast, and times were super tight. Happy to be on the podium and ready for the last round for some needed rest."

Finally, here's one of the weekend's biggest stories: We have a new champion! Friday's Junior Division saw 18-year-old Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, drop in as the current overall season rankings leader after winning the last three consecutive UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cups in Europe. Could he achieve his fourth win and secure the Championship title early? And do so on American soil for the fans?

Turns out, Pinkerton could! Dropping in last as the top qualified rider in Friday's heated final, Pinkerton blazed through the rocky course at "The Shoe" with speed and calculated risk. When the dust settled, Pinkerton finished in 3:16.424, only a mere 0.327 seconds ahead of fellow American racer Evan Medcalf in second place.

"I had a slow start to the season coming off a couple of crashes, but it feels good to be winning consistently ever since Worlds," said Pinkerton. "This weekend was pretty hard with the pressure of the overall, but I'm super stoked to put it together! The track has been slick and muddy all weekend, so to win here on home soil is sick!"

The white-knuckle win at Snowshoe is the exclamation point on a standout season for Pinkerton. With 343 points after seven races, he has clinched the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup overall title in the Junior Men division. Unstoppable!

"I can't believe it! I was so nervous at the top. I was a little timid. It got really tight at the bottom. But I was so glad I made it. This has been my dream since I was a little kid," said Pinkerton upon winning the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup in Snowshoe.

"Thanks to the team and thanks to the fans for supporting me. You are the best – USA," Pinkerton added.

What's next for team Monster Energy? It's not over until everything is decided! Stay tuned when the season will conclude from October 6-8 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada!

