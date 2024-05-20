Monster Energy's Marine Cabirou Takes First Place at UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Bielsko Biala, Poland

"I'm stoked to take the win here! It feels super good, especially after falling and missing out in Fort William. I am very happy about the result today, and I can't wait for the next one." - Marine Cabirou Post this

First place at stop two of the season! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Marine Cabirou on taking first place in the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup in Bielsko Biala, Poland. In the Elite Women division race, the 27-year-old from Millau, France, took the win in the first-ever mountain bike World Cup contested in Poland.

Cabirou was joined on the podium by 34-year-old Camille Balanche from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland, in second place. The podium spots kept coming in the Elite Men's division, with 27-year-old Loris Vergier from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, claiming third place. In the Junior Women's division final, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, took second place.

From May 17-19, the Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup brought the world elite of downhill mountain bike racing to Bielsko Biala, Poland. The second event of the 2024 season marked the first UCI Mountain Bike World Cup event contested in Poland. Spectators witnessed the official UCI Downhill, Enduro, and E-Enduro World Cups, alongside fan activations and a bike expo event.

Surrounded by the Beskidy Mountains, the scenic trails at Bielsko Biala have been a favorite among European bike enthusiasts since 2015. Amid perfect riding conditions, the winding downhill courses provided the backdrop for outstanding performances and dramatic showdowns all weekend.

In the Elite Women's division, 27-year-old Marine Cabirou dropped in as a podium favorite after taking fourth place in the season opener at Fort William, Scotland, two weeks prior to the event. In front of thousands of fans, the French team rider put down an unbeatable run with a finish time of 03:26.643 for first place.

"I'm stoked to take the win here! It feels super good, especially after falling and missing out in Fort William," said Cabirou. "The conditions for the women's race were crazy with the weather. It was super hard to read the track [grip levels] during my race run after the rain, but I knew I had to push and build my speed as the run went on. Very happy about the result today, and I can't wait for the next one."

Cabirou's biggest competition in Poland came courtesy of 34-year-old Camille Balanche from La Chaux-de-Fond, Switzerland. When the dust settled, Balanche completed the downhill course with a 03:27.831 finish time for second place while juggling the uncertainty of the track's conditions for her finals run.

"I just expected it to be quite dry, but even then, I kept the mud tires on just in case," said Balanche. "My plan was to be safe with my run considering how the conditions changed [from dry to wet]. It was such a weird weekend with a few big crashes and the sudden weather changes, so I'm stoked I got down safe and on the podium! Hoping for more consistency going into round three in a few weeks."

The Elite Men's division finals rounded out an epic weekend for mountain bike racing in Poland. In a session full of close calls and high-risk riding, 27-year-old Loris Vergier from Cagnes-sur-Mer, France, clinched a podium spot. Vergier claimed third place in the tight race with a 02:56.963 finish time.

"I took a huge chance today and didn't hold back," said Vergier, on taking risks toward his third-place finish. "I made a couple of mistakes that put me back from the win, but that's what you get when you push that far into the limit! I don't regret anything, and to get third is really good going into the next race. Only one second off with those mistakes, too. I got a bit loose, but I'm still very happy."

Also rising to the podium, 28-year-old Amaury Pierron from Brioude, France, claimed fifth place with a finish time of 02:57.596.

"It's been three beautiful days here in Poland," said Pierron, who is fighting his way back to the top after his injury. "The first round in Fort William was filled with nerves. We started with the hardest track, I had to find my pace again after making my return [from injury], and I just couldn't relax. We decided to go testing before coming here to help clear my head and work on some new setups. I was feeling good and set my goals. The rain came and I was having so much fun sliding around and felt even better! I knew I needed to push harder when [the track] was drying and build momentum from there. I'm super happy I was able to get the race run flow again and keep the pressure off myself today. It's amazing to be back on the podium!"

In the heated Junior Women's division final, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, finished in close second place with a 03:28.933 finish time, only fractions of a second behind first place. Van Leuven is currently the reigning UCI Downhill Junior Women's World Champion. Watch out for this kid!

Next, catch the action during the UCI Downhill World Cup in Leogang, Austria, from June 7-9. The season is heating up!

