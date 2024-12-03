Monster Energy's Mia Brookes Wins First World Cup Title and Makes History at the FIS Snowboard World Cup Big Air in Beijing

"I didn't even plan on coming to win today. I just wanted to land my new tricks, and just being here is so sick, but to win is insane." - Mia Brookes Post this

Brookes dazzled the crowd with her stunning third run, landing a perfect backside 1260 Weddle and a flawless cab 1440 stalefish. Her final score of 94.00 was the highest of the competition, bringing her best two-run total to an impressive 179.75, securing the gold medal.

"I didn't even plan on coming to win today," said Brookes. "I just wanted to land my new tricks, and just being here is so sick, but to win is insane."

Hoefflin, an Olympic gold medalist and seasoned competitor, showcased her elite skillset in Beijing with two standout tricks: a left double cork 1080 Japan and a switch right double cork 1080 mute. These high-difficulty maneuvers earned her 163.00 points and a well-deserved second-place finish.

Brookes's win comes after a strong start to her season, which included a silver medal at the freestyle snowboard slopestyle World Cup in Cardrona, New Zealand, in September and a fifth-place finish in her first big air event of the year in Switzerland. Hoefflin's podium finish further underscores Monster Energy's dominance in Big Air as the 2024/25 season gains momentum.

This incredible performance in Beijing highlights the talent, dedication, and competitive edge of Monster Energy's athletes, who continue to push the boundaries of their sports on the world stage.

