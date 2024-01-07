Monster Energy's Mike Varga Takes First Place in Stop One of 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Anaheim

This event is the sickest. It brings people from all around, and we all get together and just ride BMX and have fun. That is what it is all about at the end of the day." - Mike Varga Post this

Presented by Monster Energy as the title sponsor, the BMX Triple Challenge is respected as the most progressive showcase on the BMX dirt circuit. Now in its eighth year, the open-invite event features the sport's elite riders alongside up-and-comers looking to make a name for themselves. The three-part BMX dirt competition takes place during select Monster Energy Supercross events.

In 2024, over 50 of the world's best freestyle BMX riders are competing at three tour stops for wins in BMX Dirt and Best Trick, as well as the overall season title. After the kickoff at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim, the season will continue in Glendale, Arizona, on February 9-10. The finals will crown the overall season winners in Arlington, Texas, on February 23-24.

In Anaheim, energy levels ran high for the eight-rider final. The BMX dirt course offered three massive jumps, with winners decided on their single best run. This year, the triple jump course featured a step-down roller before the last jump, adding an additional degree of technicality for the riders.

No stranger to challenging dirt jumps, Varga came into the final with technical tricks and big air. Even a harsh slam on Run 1 could not derail his run for the top spot. Putting together a no-hander 720, straight into a cash roll and 720 tailwhip on the final hit, the Canadian took first place in the heated final session. This marks Varga's first career win in a BMX Triple Challenge contest, which is amazing since he is coming off an injury.

"I just came off a broken foot about eight weeks ago and have only ridden about five or six times, so to come back in and put a solid run down and win the event feels absolutely amazing," said Varga. This event is the sickest. It brings people from all around, and we all get together and just ride BMX and have fun. That is what it is all about at the end of the day."

"I am super excited about the other events. Hopefully, I can get enough points to get top three in every event and maybe potentially win the overall. I am hyped for the next two stops. You never know what to expect. The jumps could be bigger, smaller, or more technical. I love that, I love trying to change my riding to try to figure these jumps out. The Triple challenge is the best."

After ending the 2023 season with a win in the final tour stop, Monster Army rider Baker dropped in as a top competitor. His highest-scoring run featured a double tailwhip 360, cash roll tailwhip, and 720 barspin-to-barspin on the final hit for second place.

Newly signed rider Williams stepped into the final as the number one qualifier. Rounding out the team's podium sweep, Williams took third place with a run featuring kiss of death front flip, bri flip, and double backflip for third place.

When the action moved into Best Trick, Williams brought the heat with a flawless front flip bri flip to take home the trophy for first place. Epic weekend!

What's next for the Monster Energy BMX team? Stay tuned for Stop 2 of the 2024 Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge in Glendale, Arizona, from February 9-10.

Download photos for editorial use here.

For more on Mike Varga, Brady Baker, Ryan Williams, and the Monster Energy BMX team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the BMX season continues.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy