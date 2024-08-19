Monster Energy's Mountain Bike Athletes Take Double Wins at the Monster Energy Pro Downhill US Mountain Bike Championship Race in Big Bear Lake

"Snow Summit is my home mountain that I grew up racing at and to now have such a prestigious event here is super special to me. Excited to keep the ball rolling for the rest of the season." - Austin Dooley Post this

Double wins in the Pro Men and Pro Women divisions at Snow Summit! Monster Energy congratulates its team of mountain bike athletes on a dominant performance at the Monster Energy Pro Downhill US Mountain Bike Championship competition at Snow Summit Resort in Big Bear Lake, California.

In the Pro Men division race, the team took the top three spots: In first place, 22-year-old Monster Army rider Austin Dooley from Riverside, California, rose above the competition. He was joined on the podium by 19-year-old Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton from Aliso Viejo, California, in second place. Nathan Kitchen, 19, from Bakersfield, California, took third place. Hitting the podium in fifth place, 22-year-old Dante Silva from San Diego, California, completed the Snow Summit track in 2:57.413.

In the Pro Women division race, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, took first place.

From August 16-18, the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Mountain Bike Championship's third stop brought the MTB racing elite to Snow Summit Resort. The event features pro and amateur racing and will crown this year's US national champions at the fourth stop.

In the highly contested Pro Men's division final, Monster Army riders took the top three spots: In first place, Monster Army rider Austin Dooley rose above the competition. After dominating the qualifier rounds and heading into the final in the top position, Dooley maintained his momentum and finished the winding track with a total time of 2:54.616 for the win.

"Super stoked to take the win at round three of the Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series," said Austin Dooley. "Snow Summit is my home mountain that I grew up racing at and to now have such a prestigious event here is super special to me. Excited to keep the ball rolling for the rest of the season."

Monster Army rider Ryan Pinkerton joined Dooley on the podium in second place. Pinkerton qualified for Sunday's final in second place and finished closely behind his teammate with a finish time of 2:55.128.

Nathan Kitchen took third place with a finish time of 2:56.605. Kitchen recently became the national champion in the dual slalom discipline at the 2024 USA Cycling Gravity Mountain Bike National Championships.

The Pro Women's division race saw 17-year-old Monster Army rider Erice van Leuven from Aotearoa, New Zealand, rise to first place with a finish time of 3:24.604.

Next, stay tuned for the Monster Energy Pro Downhill US Mountain Bike Championship, which concludes with the Fox US OPEN of Mountain Biking at Killington Resort in Vermont from September 26-29.

For more on Austin Dooley, Erice van Leuven, Ryan Pinkerton, Nathan Kitchen, Dante Silva,

and our team of mountain bike athletes, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates from the 2024 MTB season.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5556, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter

SOURCE Monster Energy