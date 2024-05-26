Monster Energy's Nyjah Huston Takes First Place in Men's Skateboard Street at SLS Apex 02 Competition in Las Vegas

It's been a while, and I have to say, I missed this thing! I've actually been keeping my third-place trophies to look at them thinking, 'Man, I gotta get a first place soon!' I got one, and we have some more stops this year, so let's keep it rolling!" - Nyjah Huston Post this

Presented by Monster Energy as the official energy drink sponsor, the 2024 SLS Championship Tour awards the largest equal-gender purse in competitive skateboarding. Riders compete for a total of $1.8 million in prize money, including $100,000 each for SLS Super Crown Champions.

This weekend, the second SLS Apex event offered riders a chance to collect extra ranking points for the overall SLS leaderboards. Contested inside the UFC Apex facility operated by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) promotion, SLS Apex 02 challenged riders with a replica of the legendary street spot, the Downtown Los Angeles Library Gap. The spot offered plenty of grounds for creative tricks and transfers, featuring double-set stairs, several ledges, and a large gap-to-rail.

Once again, the SLS Apex format scored riders on a series of Best Trick attempts. Winners in Men's and Women's disciplines were decided on the compounded total of their three highest scores out of seven attempts.

No stranger to stacking high scores, Monster Energy's Nyjah Huston dropped into the Men's Skateboard Street final with confidence and a big bag of technical rail tricks. On his second attempt, Huston put down a perfect nollie heelflip to crooked grind the gap-to-rail for 8.6 points.

Maintaining his focus, Huston followed up with a technical switch heelflip switch crooked grind the gap-to-rail for a Nine Club score of 9.1 points. Rounding out his victory, Huston put down a perfect Caballerial kickflip backside lipslide fakie the gap-to-rail for another Nine Club score of 9.4 points.

Taking his last attempt as a victory round, Huston stoked the fans with a nollie backside kickflip the double set for 8.0 points. With a total score of 27.1 points, Huston clinched the victory at SLS Apex 02. This marks Huston's first SLS victory since taking first place at SLS Lake Havasu in 2021. Back in the winner's circle!

Accepting the SLS trophy in Las Vegas, Huston said: "It's been a while, and I have to say, I missed this thing! I've actually been keeping my third-place trophies to look at them thinking, 'Man, I gotta get a first place soon!' I got one, and we have some more stops this year, so let's keep it rolling!"

Huston is a five-time SLS Champion and currently owns 21 X Games medals (13 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze).

Next up, watch Huston compete for a chance to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics in the second and final round of the Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) in Budapest, Hungary, from June 20-23. The next SLS Apex event will be contested on August 31 before the 2024 SLS Championship Tour heads to Sydney, Australia, from October 12-13.

For more on Nyjah Huston and the Monster Energy skateboarding team, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy