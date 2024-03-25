Monster Energy's Rose Namajunas Defeats Amanda Ribas at UFC Vegas 89 31-Year-Old Fighter from Milwaukee, Wisconsin Earns Unanimous Decision Victory in Main Event Bout

"Man, it's good to get your hand raised. I know I still have things to work on. She did really good, but I was able to just stay calm in there." - Rose Namajunas Post this

Monster Energy's Namajunas (13-6) came to Las Vegas looking for a victory after most recently suffering a loss against Manon Fiorot at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Spivac in September 2023. Namajunas is a two-time UFC champion at strawweight and stepped into the Octagon in the flyweight division for the second.

Her opponent, 30-year-old Ribas (12-5) from Brazil, recently defeated fellow Brazilian Luana Pinheiro via TKO at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Craig in November 2023. With years of experience fighting at flyweight, Ribas proved a challenge for Namajunas' second fight in the division.

From the start, the night's main event fight unfolded as a tight contest. Both fighters landed precise blows and avoided exposing themselves to massive damage, but Namajunas clearly held the top position whenever the action moved to the canvas.

Drawing on her experience as a former champion, Namajunas also controlled the range of strikes throughout the fight and landed almost 50 percent of her shots. She continued to control the action on the ground for almost seven minutes total and shut down Ribas' takedown attempts.

When all was said and done, the judges pronounced Namajunas the winner by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) after five rounds.

"Man, it's good to get your hand raised," said Monster Energy's Namajunas after claiming the victory in the headline fight in Las Vegas, adding: "I know I still have things to work on. She did really good, but I was able to just stay calm in there."

When asked about her next challenge, Namajunas pointed out the winner of the fight between Fiorot and Erin Blanchfield. She also called out Maycee Barber as a possible opponent. Stay tuned now that "Thug" Rose is back to her winning ways!

