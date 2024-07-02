Monster Energy's Skateboard, Moto X, and BMX Athletes Claim 11 Gold, 8 Silver, and 11 Bronze Medals and Four Full Podium Sweeps at X Games Ventura 2024

"We're all incredibly talented out here. Everyone deserves the same amount of love and respect. Everything that went down today, I can't believe it, honestly. Pat Casey forever! I love you guys!" - Kevin Peraza Post this

The most epic Summer X Games of all time is in the books! Monster Energy congratulates its skateboard, Moto X, and BMX athletes on history-making performances at X Games Ventura 2024. During three days of live competitions inside Ventura County Fairgrounds & Events Center, the world-class team claimed a total of 30 X Games medals (11 gold, 8 silver, 11 bronze), and set new X Games records in the process. Visit monsterenergy.com for exclusive content and highlights.

Supported by Monster Energy as the official energy drink partner, X Games Ventura 2024 marked the 70th edition of X Games since the contest's inception in 1995. From June 28 to June 30, the world's leading action sports showcase featured 134 elite athletes from 18 countries. With sold-out crowds witnessing never-been-done tricks and musical performances, X Games Ventura 2024 delivered timeless moments. The event was broadcast live in millions of homes worldwide.

Here's how the Monster Energy team performed at X Games Ventura 2024:

The Monster Energy Team's medal run started on Friday in a brand-new medal event contested for the first time at X Games: The Women's BMX Park final saw reigning German champion, 22-year-old Kim Lea Mueller from Remscheid, Germany, rise to the podium with a perfect first run. Tricks such as huge 360 can-can over the tall jump box, tailwhip on the quarter pipe, and foot plant on the Sonic sign sub ledge earned Mueller 84.00 points and the bronze medal in the first Women's BMX Park event at X Games. She also made history as the third female athlete from Germany to claim a medal at Summer X Games. What a start!

The level of riding kicked into high gear despite gusting winds during the Men's Skateboard Vert event. When the heated session came down to final runs, 24-year-old Tom Schaar from Malibu, California, scored a come-from-behind victory. Next-level tricks such as alley-oop backside 540 melon, backside 540 tailgrab, alley-oop heelflip Indy nosebone, frontside nosegrind, kickflip Indy to fakie, Cab 720 tailgrab, alley-oop backside lipslide, kickflip body varial, McTwist bigspin backside lipslide, and 360 tailgrab fakie earned Schaar 92.00 points and his first gold medal in the discipline. Schaar now owns 12 X Games medals (2 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze).

Schaar was joined on the Vert podium by 28-year-old Moto Shibata from Osaka, Japan, rising to the silver-medal position on his final run. The Japanese style icon scored 89.66 points for landing alley-oop front foot impossible lien air, alley-oop McTwist, kickflip McTwist, mute tweak to fakie, fakie 540 nosegrab, fakie 540 mute grab, frontside Cab Madonna, sugar cane grind, Indy nosebone to fakie, and signature Kamikaze Air (frontside Cab front foot impossible air) to claim the silver medal. Shibata now owns 8 X Games medals (1 gold, 6 silver, 1 bronze).

Next, epic tricks unfolded in the BMX Street final, resulting in a full podium sweep for Team Monster Energy. The rider to beat? Defending gold medalist, 29-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona! But despite landing a flawless Run featuring technically difficult tricks, Peraza found himself outside of podium contention when the action moved into Best Tricks. That's when Peraza posted the highest-scoring trick of the session –pegs to hardway 180 downside tailwhip off the VW bus roof rack rail – for a total score of 80.66 points to claim the gold! Plus, the all-terrain rider would take more shots at more medals throughout the weekend.

Rounding out the podium sweep in BMX Street, 28-year-old Jordan Godwin from Cardiff, Wales, dominated the Run section of the final by earning 41.33 points for putting on a clinic in technical BMX tricks. Saving a banger for the Best Trick segment, he posted a crooked grind to 180 icepick peg bonk up the rail for 78.66 points total and silver as his first X Games medal. Godwin also made history as the first athlete from Wales to medal at X Games. Joining the podium, 26-year-old Lewis Mills from Terrey Hills, Australia, earned the bronze medal with a flawless run and switch ice pick to tailwhip up the rail in Best Trick. Mills now owns three X Games medals (1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze). Way to shut down the podium!

As the grand finale of the night, the Moto X Best Whip final stoked the audience with ultra-stylish aerials – called 'whips' – sent over a giant jump by the world's best dirt bike athletes. For another upset, 28-year-old Julien Vanstippen from Ophain, Belgium, clinched the silver medal on his last run of the night. After sitting in bronze-medal position for the entire final, Vanstippen went extra hard in the paint to unleash an extremely contorted whip to earn silver as his fourth X Games medal (1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze). What an epic end to the first day of competition.

Saturday was the busiest day on the X Games Ventura 2024 roster, with nine medal events. The day started with the Monster Energy Women's Skateboard Street final, where 15-year-old Monster Energy rider Liz Akama from Miyagi, Japan, dropped in as the top qualified rider. When all was said and done, Akama earned 85.66 points and the silver medal for a perfect run featuring frontside feeble grind the big rail, frontside 270 switch frontside boardslide the rainbow rail, and backside Smith grind the big rail. And she had more in store in the Best Trick event!

The action kicked into high gear in the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick event as Monster Energy riders shut down the entire podium. Leading the charge, the winningest street skater of all time, 29-year-old Nyjah Huston from Laguna Beach, California, claimed the gold medal with video-grade bangers such as nollie heelflip backside tailslide the big rail. And Huston was not done claiming medals! Completing the podium sweep, 17-year-old Filipe Mota from Minas Gerais, Brazil, claimed silver as his first X Games medal, and 27-year-old Jhancarlos Gonzalez from Bogota, Columbia, took bronze while making history as the first athlete from Colombia to earn a medal at X Games.

The gold medals continued in the BMX Dirt final, as 21-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, set out to defend his medal after clinching gold in his rookie X Games appearance in 2023. Not missing a beat, Brady cemented his victory on Run 1 by putting down Cashroll whip to tabletop, 360 triple tailwhip, backflip double tailwhip, and 720 barspin-catch-barspin on the final hit for 94.33 points and the repeat gold medal. Boom! Baker was joined on the podium by 27-year-old Mike Varga from Oshawa, Canada, who claimed bronze on his third and final attempt. Both riders weren't done stacking medals in Ventura.

Progression was the name of the game in the Monster Energy Women's Skateboard Best Trick contest. With a big bag of tricks, Liz Akama unloaded on the ten-stair handrail to claim bronze as her second medal at X Games Ventura 2024. Her medal-winning trick was a technical frontside 270 switch frontside boardslide, otherwise only witnessed in skate videos. Akama now owns 5 X Games medals (3 silver, 2 bronze).

More historic feats unfolded in the Men's Skateboard Vert Best Trick on the 14-feet-tall halfpipe. Straight out the gate, 26-year-old Edouard Damestoy from Bordeaux, France, earned the bronze medal by landing a burly frontside rodeo 720 to fakie on his very first attempt. Damestoy now owns four X Games medals (3 gold, 1 bronze). After the session officially ended, previous year's silver medalist Moto Shibata from Japan took an extra attempt to make history by landing a never-been-done frontside front foot impossible 540 lien air to stoke viewers worldwide (although not earning a medal).

Next up, all-terrain phenomenon Kevin Peraza continued his medal campaign in the Men's BMX Park final. In his highest-scoring second run, Peraza put together massive tricks such as superman seat grab, truckdriver to unturndown, 360 double downside tailwhip, and a technical flair 180 over the box jump for 91.00 points and the silver medal. End of story for Peraza? Turns out he had one more shot at medals in BMX Park Best Trick! Peraza was joined on the podium by 2023's gold medalist, 29-year-old Jose Torres from Cordoba, Argentina, who came through in Run 3 by landing massive moves such as backflip double tailwhip and manual on the awning to barspin for 90.66 points and the bronze medal. Torres now owns 3 X Games medals (1 gold, 2 bronze).

The big Saturday at X Games Ventura 2024 found its worthy finale in the Moto X Best Trick contest. In a nail-biting session that came down to final tries, 32-year-old Jackson Strong from Lockhart, Australia, clinched the gold medal on top of an all-Australian podium. Putting it all on the line on his last run, Strong executed a fully extended jackhammer frontflip – soaring through the air with feet clinched under the handlebar – for 97.66 points. With eight gold medals in Moto X Best Trick, Strong set a new historic record as the rider with the most gold medals in a single Moto X discipline. Strong now owns 16 X Games medals (8 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze). He was joined on the podium by 30-year-old Harry Bink from Canberra, Australia, earning the bronze medal for a stylish double backflip. Bink now owns three X Games medals, all of them bronze. Way to end a big day!

Sunday in Ventura started with another win for the team: 14-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, defended her gold medal in Women's Skateboard Park against an international field of competitors. In her second run of the final, Trew put on a technical showcase with highlight tricks including McTwist, switch backside air, frontside crooked to fakie, and Half Cab frontside noseslide revert the deep end for 87.33 points. And the Australian skate phenom was far from done chasing medals.

Next up, the Monster Energy team swept the full podium in BMX Park Best Trick. Leading the charge, 29-year-old Kevin Peraza from Tucson, Arizona, took gold with a massive flair tailwhip over the box – landing fakie from huge altitude – for the gold. After already taking gold in BMX Street on Friday and silver in BMX Park on Sunday, Peraza now owns 11 X Games medals (7 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze). He was joined on the podium by 27-year-old Mike Varga from Oshawa, Canada, claiming silver with a tailwhip cork 900. Varga now owns 6 X Games medals (3 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze). Completing the sweep, 29-year-old Daniel Sandoval from Corona, California, took bronze for a high-flying flair tailwhip-to-tailwhip and now owns eight X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver, 5 bronze). Epic!

In a historic milestone, the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street final saw 29-year-old Nyjah Huston win gold as his 15th career gold medal and second gold medal for X Games Ventura 2024, setting a new record for most X Games gold medals in skateboarding. Huston returned to dominant fashion by claiming first-place position on his second run, then upping his score on his last run with tricks such as nollie heelflip backside lipslide the big rail, gap kickflip to frontside boardslide the sunglasses rail and frontside nosegrind the VW roof gap. Huston now owns 23 X Games medals (15 gold, 5 silver, 3 bronze). He is tied with snowboarder Shaun White and BMX rider Garrett Reynolds for most gold medals in any sport. Let's go!

The Monster Energy's team victory streak continued in the Women's Skateboard Vert final, as 14-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew looked to repeat last year's feat of claiming double gold in Skateboard Park and Skateboard Vert. Unfazed by the daunting task, Trew secured her win on the first run, earning 87.00 points for massive tricks such as body varial McTwist and technical standouts like varial lien air. After earning two gold medals in a single day at X Games Ventura 2024, Trew now owns 4 X Games medals (4 gold). Also rising to the top three, 17-year-old Monster Army recruit Asahi Kaihara from Osaka, Japan, displayed her stylish airs and technical liptricks to claim bronze as her second X Games medal.

Saving the best for last, the Monster Energy team shut down the entire podium in BMX Dirt Best Trick. This marked the fourth podium sweep at X Games Ventura 2024. Taking the gold medal, 2023's winner Ryan Williams from Sunshine Coast, Australia, stomped the world's first double backflip 360 lookback. Only at X Games! Williams now owns 10 X Games medals (8 gold, 2 silver). Taking silver, 21-year-old Brady Baker from Toms River, New Jersey, threw down a never-been-done Cashroll tailwhip tuck no-hander. Baker now owns 3 X Games medals (2 gold, 1 silver). And rising to bronze-medal position, 33-year-old Jaie Toohey from Lake Munmorah, Australia, put down a nothing-front bike flip to tailwhip in this milestone-heavy session. Toohey now owns 5 X Games medals (2 silver, 3 bronze). Watch the replay!

One more thing: Announced during X Games Ventura 2024, the X Games Real MTB video competition concluded with 28-year-old Tom van Steenbergen from Canada taking the gold medal alongside filmmaker Calvin Huth. Five mountain bike riders and filmmakers submitted 90-second video clips for a chance to win X Games medals and prize money. The expert jury's choice: Steenbergen and Huth emerged in the gold medal spot! Watch Steenbergen's gold medal video here.

And that's a wrap for X Games Ventura 2024. Congrats again to the Monster Energy team on 30 medals in this premium event. Way to Unleash the Beast! And thanks to the X Games crew for an unforgettable action sports showcase in Ventura!

Didn't catch the live stream? X Games fans in the United States who missed the action at X Games Ventura 2024 can re-watch all live broadcasts on the official X Games YouTube channel.

