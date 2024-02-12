Monster Energy's Tom Schaar Takes First Place in 2024 Belco Bowl Jam Skateboarding Competition in Australia

Monster Energy congratulates team rider Tom Schaar on taking first place in the Belco Bowl Jam skateboarding competition.

CANBERRA, Australia, Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epic weekend for skateboarding Down Under! Monster Energy congratulates team rider Tom Schaar on taking first place in the Belco Bowl Jam skateboarding competition this weekend. In the annual bowl skating event, the 24-year-old from Malibu, California, stoked the crowd (and judges) with a perfect run in the finals. He is the first international winner in the event's history.

In the Women's division of the Belco Bowl Jam, 13-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia, rose all the way to first place.

Schaar also claimed a $500 cash prize in the weekend's Best Trick competition and took the win in Best Doubles alongside American Zion Wright. Also taking home $500 in cash, 23-year-old Trey Wood from Queen Creek, Arizona, put down the Best Trick on the tall Monster Energy Obstacle.

Established in 2001, the Belco Bowl Jam is respected as Australia's longest-running vertical skateboarding competition. Held annually at the legendary beachside bowl in Canberra, the event attracts the world elite of bowl skateboarding for a festival-themed weekend.

Supported by Monster Energy, the contest also featured an afterparty with musical guests Grytt, Veebees and Sketch Method, as well as the furious 2024 Belco Leg Wrestling Tournament.

After several rounds of qualifiers, Schaar dropped into the Bowl Jam final as a top contender after a strong 2023 season. In his highest-scoring run of the final, the 24-year-old from Malibu, California, put down a massive alley-oop McTwist over the channel, backside tailslide over the channel, backside 540 melon, frontside blunt, and frontside noseblunt for the win.

Schaar is known as the world's first skateboarder to land a 1080-degree aerial. He currently owns 11 X Games medals (1 gold, 4 silver, 6 bronze).

The 2024 Belco Bowl Jam also featured a women's division contest. This was the time to shine for 13-year-old Monster Army rider Arisa Trew from Palm Beach, Australia. Putting down a huge McTwist, frontside rodeo, and kickflip Indy over the channel earned the rising star the trophy for first place.

In the heated Best Trick Jam, Schaar finessed a kickflip backside lipslide over the pool's wide channel gap for $500 in cash. In the Best Doubles competition, Schaar teamed up with American Zion Wright for first place: Wright pulled a heelflip Indy over the channel, followed by Tom's gap to backside tailslide.

When the session focused on the tall Monster Energy Obstacle, a vertical elevator extension placed over the channel, 23-year-old Wood from Arizona claimed $500 for putting down a frontside 50-50 grind across and down the obstacle as well as backside tailslide on the extension.

In the Longest Grind contest, Monster Army's Ethan Copeland from Canberra took the win by grinding the distance on a frontside Smith. During the street portion of Best Trick, 17-year-old Monster Army rider Rome Collyer from Lennox Head, Australia, put down the winning move on the Independent Trucks Long Rail with a frontside feeble grind. He also hit the double set rail with a gap-out frontside 5-0 grind.

