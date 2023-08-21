Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Interviews Moto X Trailblazer Vicki Golden

"I think it comes down to my upbringing. I grew up riding in the hills, we didn't even have tracks to go to. It's brutal to just go out riding in the hills, you just develop bike skill and that's where it started." - Vicki Golden Tweet this

Recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the one-hour episode details Golden's milestones, including the first female to claim a medal in Moto X Best Whip at X Games and the first woman to backflip the 'moonbooter' ramp on the Nitro Circus Tour. She also became a Guinness World Record holder when she broke Evel Knievel's previous record by breaking through 13 wood walls of fire, among many accolades.

When Vicki Golden fell in love with motocross, the sport offered no female role models or professional athletes. The California native had to blaze her own trail and, in the process, became an inspiration to fans across the globe. Raised on a steady diet of motocross racing, Golden won the Amateur Motocross National Championships in 2008. She carried that momentum to claim three X Games gold medals in Women's Moto X Racing from 2011 to 2013. Her legend grew wings when she made the switch into the rough-and-tumble world of freestyle motocross jumps: Golden broke new ground as the first woman on the legendary Metal Mulisha show team as well as the first woman ever to compete and win a medal in Moto X Best Whip at X Games. Hear the story of the woman who sends it harder than most of the men – only on UNLEASHED!

Golden was born to a motorsports enthusiast father and started racing motocross at seven years of age. "I was born into it, basically. But it's crazy because nowadays I feel like it's late. Everyone now is five, at the latest," said Golden on UNLEASHED. Her talent soon put her on a fast track to the competition circuit. In 2008, Golden won the acclaimed Loretta Lynn's Amateur Motocross National Championships. "It's hectic out there at Loretta's," said Golden, pointing out the elite character of the coveted championship event for young racers. "Even if you did not do well at Loretta's, you still beat a lot of kids to even come here."

But her career suffered a setback when her father was severely injured in an ATV accident when Vicki was 12. Without the support of her racing coach and role model, Golden had to decide whether to continue down the path of motorsports. "If I was any older, I really would have had more of a realization of how it happened. It probably would have affected me to the point where I would have quit riding. But I was so young. Too young to comprehend what was going on," said Golden, adding: "But he just never lost his passion for motorsports and would always come to the track with me, and his face would light up."

Growing her talent, Golden all but dominated Women's Moto X Racing discipline at X Games from 2011 to 2013. The most impactful decision of her career was to pursue a career in the gnarly world of freestyle motocross jumps. Now, if motocross is a 'boys club', the freestyle discipline is that on a different level. "I think it comes down to my upbringing. I grew up riding in the hills, we didn't even have tracks to go to. It's brutal to just go out riding in the hills, you just develop bike skill and that's where it started."

Never one to claim special treatment or a 'girl card,' Golden began riding with the sport's A-listers, including Monster Energy's Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg and Jarryd McNeil. "Just being able to ride with them and develop my skills. I think my favorite thing about is, my girl card got revoked from them a long time ago! They hold me to their standards," said Golden. Soon enough, her radical tricks and no-holds-barred riding style earned her a spot as the first woman riding in Metal Mulisha.

At X Games Los Angeles, Golden became the first woman ever invited to compete in Best Whip – and clinched bronze in the discipline as a landmark feat. Looking at how far the sport and its recognition have come, Golden surmised: "It's hot. Dirt bikes are like 'in' right now!"

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

