Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Interviews Snowboarders Rene Rinnekangas and Dusty Henricksen on Special Live Episode at X Games Aspen 2025

Recorded live on the set of the world's largest winter action sports competition, X Games Aspen 2025, the episode features in-depth commentary from the two highly stylish and creative snowboarders on the eve of the competitions.

The podcast episode was originally recorded live on Wednesday, January 22, at a mobile studio at X Games Aspen 2025 and streamed on the Twitch platform. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two snowboarders is available to global audiences.

UNLEASHED returns from X Games Aspen 2025 with two of the most prolific snowboarders on the planet. Hailing from Finland, Rene Rinnekangas requires no introduction: Known as 'your favorite snowboarder's favorite snowboarder,' the innovator usually prefers dropping heavy video parts to throwing down in competitions. Nevertheless, Rinnekangas owns four X Games medals, including a silver from Slopestyle and gold from the Real Snow video contest. Rinnekangas is joined on the mic by Mammoth Lake's Dusty Henricksen, who made X Games history by winning gold medals in Slopestyle and Knuckle Huck in his rookie debut at X Games Aspen 2021. Get the inside scoop from the two pro snowboarders behind the scenes at Winter X Games 2025 – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as artist and model Brittney Palmer. Follow the link to tune in right here.

Before becoming a global snowboard star, Rinnekangas grew up in Finland, where he picked up the sport early: "I started at four years old. And I can't even remember the first days." He grew up inspired by videos and watching the X Games on television.

Rinnekangas had a breakout moment at X Games Aspen 2022 when he landed a first-in-competition backside 1980 aerial and won bronze, his first Big Air medal. He also earned the gold medal in the 2020 snowboard video competition, Real Snow, with a highly creative segment.

Speaking of videos, Rinnekangas ended his 2024 season by dropping the critically acclaimed "Heaven" video, directed by his longtime filming partner Anton Kiiski and featuring never-been-done tricks on wild terrain. "It was actually a pretty long project–like two-and-a-half years. But I had an injury in the middle of filming, so I had to take one year off. It was one and a half years of filming. Pretty stoked about it!"

Henricksen started snowboarding at an early age. His career gained momentum when he moved to Mammoth Lakes at age 12, opening a path all the way to the US Snowboard team. And what about X Games moments? Henricksen barged into the spotlight in his rookie debut at X Games Aspen 2021 by claiming gold medals in Slopestyle and Knuckle Huck.

Asked about the strategy for Knuckle Huck, Henricksen said it's mostly improvisation for him: "You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know what other people are going to do. But you need to come up with something cool. You need that contest moment; time to go. It's pretty hard to let it rip before that!"

Both riders have one thing in common: Keeping audiences at X Games stoked with their unique fashion choices! While Henricksen dazzles X Games commentators by competing in merely a t-shirt in sub-zero weather, Rinnekangas brought flashy motorbike attire and leather jackets to the slopes. "I've been rocking a lot of thrift store stuff and my father's own stuff. But now I wear some newer kind of outfits," said Rinnekangas, who also plays bass in a punk band, KÄTFISH.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

