Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes BMX Athletes Kevin Peraza and Ryan Williams on Special Live Episode from X Games Ventura 2024

Speaking on the special significance of competing in the X Games, Peraza said: "It is a show! It's a contest for us; we are all trying to get a medal, but it's also a show. It's our stage to showcase our personalities, our new tricks, and our new style to the kids. And not just inspire kids to pick up a BMX bike, but to enjoy action sports, and just put a smile on people's faces!"

The podcast episode was originally recorded live on Friday, June 28, at a mobile studio at X Games Ventura 2024 and streamed on the Twitch platform. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two decorated athletes is available to global audiences.

The podcast sends it live from X Games Ventura 2024 with two bona fide BMX legends: On the first day of competitions, Kevin Peraza and Ryan Williams share their personal X Games moments and analyze the weekend's competitions. Peraza has won every major BMX contest at least once and ranks as the only BMX athlete with X Games golds in BMX Park, Dirt, and Street. Williams won the Monster Energy BMX Triple Challenge series title in 2023 and owns eight gold medals from X Games. Get the inside scoop on how these riders get into X Games Mode and Unleash the Beast – only on UNLEASHED!

The two riders found a lifelong passion in BMX, each in their own way. Peraza was raised in the BMX lifestyle by his father, an avid BMX racer who relocated from Mexico to Arizona before Kevin was born. "My first concert was Anthrax and Black Sabbath when I was seven," said Peraza, adding: "My dad was one of the dudes who pioneered BMX in the city and built trails behind abandoned houses to make it happen. From metal music to BMX to being a different individual was always a thing for me."

Williams grew up on Australia's Gold Coast when the action sports scene was still in its infancy. Little known fact: Williams initially built a successful career as a top pro in stunt scooter riding before switching to BMX. Despite doubters, R-Willy advanced to become one of the most competitive athletes and trick innovators in all of BMX. Did scooters help? "It definitely helps. All movement helps. I'm sure a good gymnastics person who's good at flipping can probably do tricks on BMX. But there are definitely tricks I can do better on BMX than a scooter," said Williams on UNLEASHED.

Heading into X Games Ventura 2024, Peraza described his competitive approach: "It's just one of those things where you wake up in the morning and say, It's showtime! Whether I'm the first guy to drop in and get the show started, or I feed off Ryan's run and get to go off that!"

Speaking on the issue, Williams said: "My favorite thing about action sports in general is that everyone really just wants everyone to do their best! And whoever comes out best at the end of the day, everyone is stoked on that!"

Asked about his mindset going into the contest this year, after claiming three gold medals at X Games California 2023, Peraza offered: "We all have those personal goals of pulling off that run or pulling off those dream tricks that we want to showcase to the world. Being able to showcase all the hard work and months and months of preparation that went into being here. And everyone that's here is so uniquely talented and has the ability to take home that medal."

Speaking of medals, the final question remains: How did these two riders end up performing at X Games Ventura 2024? In one word, amazing! Peraza repeated previous year's feat of claiming three medals at a single X Games by claiming gold in BMX Street and BMX Park Best Trick, as well as silver in BMX Park to bring his count to 11 X Games medals. Plus, Williams defended his gold medal in BMX Dirt Best Trick and now owns 10 X Games medals. Legendary!

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

