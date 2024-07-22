Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes FMX Innovators Axell Hodges and Jackson Strong on Special Live Episode from X Games Ventura 2024

"With a front flip, everything is kind of working against you. Like pushing uphill. I've been doing it for a long time, but it doesn't seem to get much easier for me. It's still super scary and super hard." - Jackson Strong Post this

Recorded live on the set of the world's largest action sports competition, X Games Ventura 2024, the episode features in-depth commentary from the two multiple gold medalists.

The podcast episode was originally recorded live on Saturday, June 29, at a mobile studio at X Games Ventura 2024 and streamed on the Twitch platform. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two Moto X icons is available to global audiences.

UNLEASHED broadcasts live from X Games Ventura 2024 with two of the most prolific Moto X athletes on the circuit. Hailing from Australia, Jackson Strong owns the record for most X Games gold medals in a single Moto X discipline. His trick innovations, such as the world's first dirt bike front flip, are the stuff of legend, and he expanded his historic legacy by winning a gold medal in Moto X Best Trick at X Games Ventura 2024. Joining him on the show, California's Axell Hodges commands the largest social following in the Moto X freestyle world with his trilogy of 'Slayground' videos clocking over 14 million views. He returned to X Games after a severely broken femur and shared his resilient mindset on the eve of his return to competition with the podcast hosts – only on UNLEASHED!

Raised with a passion for Moto X, Strong grew up in Australia racing dirt bikes from the early age of 5. He matured rapidly: At age 13, he joined the legendary Crusty Demons and emerged as a defining figure in FMX. With trick inventions such as the world's first dirt-to-dirt front flip and double backflip, Strong has expanded the boundaries of what's possible on a dirt bike. "With a front flip, everything is kind of working against you. Like pushing uphill. I've been doing it for a long time, but it doesn't seem to get much easier for me. It's still super scary and super hard," said Strong. "You would think I'd have it worked out by now, but it's still the hardest air out there."

Dropping into X Games Ventura, Strong was ready to put it all on the line to beat a world record: As the most successful competitor in the Moto X Best Trick competition, Strong owned seven gold medals and was tied with Travis Pastrana and Ronnie Renner for most gold medals in one discipline. Asked about heading into Ventura 2024, Strong said on UNLEASHED: "I had good practice and feeling pretty good. But the thing in Best Trick is you can feel good in practice, but once it's crunch time, it all comes down to that. It's all in the last final seconds of the night to see if the whole work of an entire year will come crumbling down or if it works." It worked for Strong this year, who clinched his eighth gold medal in Best Trick.

Definitely not a stranger to crunch time, Monster Energy's Hodges requires no introduction. The California native single-handedly built the largest social media following in the sport with his series of three "Slayground' videos showcasing his unique trick innovations on even more unique terrain. "My older brothers rode dirt bikes, and I wanted to be like them," said Hodges. "I've always ridden my dirt bike in my backyard and never had a set plan. I just kept riding and… I like big jumps. Then social media came around and I just got lucky. I ride my dirt bike and film stuff, and it ended up working pretty good."

In the competitive arena, Hodges is a top medal earner with a record of 12 X Games Medals (four gold, six silver, and two bronze). In 2022, he clinched one gold and two silver in a single X Games. But in 2023, his campaign was sidelined by a complicated leg injury that required surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation. Nevertheless, Hodges returned fully focused on competing at X Games Ventura. "It's feeling good. I'm just stoked to be back on my dirt bike, riding. Just working on my leg and getting stronger every day!" said Hodges. "I feel good on the quarter pipe and have been trying some new things!"

After X Games Ventura 2024, Strong and Hodges now own a combined 28 medals – including 12 gold medals – that's a heavy count.

How did the two guests end up scoring at X Games? Spoiler alert: Strong added another Moto X Best Trick gold to his line-up and now owns eight gold medals in the discipline, the single most gold of any Moto X athlete at X Games. Heavy! Asked what kind of trick it would take for the win in Ventura, Strong said: "At the end of the day, it's a judged sport, and I wouldn't want to be in the judges' position tonight."

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by artist and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

