Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Freeski Innovators Alex Hall and Henrik Harlaut for Special Live Episode at X Games Aspen 2024

Hall came into the contest as a five-time X Games gold medalist and Olympic gold medalist. "There are some hungry kids out there. It's going to be a crazy battle!" said Hall on the eve of X Games Aspen 2024.

Recorded live at a mobile studio in Aspen overlooking the X Games SuperPipe on Buttermilk Mountain, Colorado, the episode originally streamed on the Twitch platform on Thursday, January 25. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two multiple X Games gold-winning freeskiers is available to global audiences.

For the full conversation with two of freeski's most innovative riders, make sure to catch Episode 403 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Get inside a special episode recorded on-site at X Games Aspen 2024 featuring two of the most winning athletes in the sport: Park City's Alex Hall owns 11 X Games medals, while Sweden's Henrik Harlaut boasts 14 medals. That's some heavy hardware! Both are known for their game-changing trick inventions and video parts. Plus, Hall is the only freeskier to win gold medals across four disciplines at X Games, while Harlaut has won more X Games medals than any freeskier in history. Even at age 32, the eight-time X Games gold medalist remains a podium threat and keeps pushing the sport's limits with mind-boggling trick creations like the Griselda Flip. Hear the two boundary-pushing riders share their favorite X Games moments and personal milestones – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts: Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Born and raised in Sweden, Harlaut picked up freeskiing at an early age and soon developed a unique style heavily inspired by snowboarding. "Growing up, I went out riding with as many skiers and snowboarders at my local hill outside Stockholm," said Harlaut. After daily ski sessions, Harlaut inhaled a steady diet of freeski and snowboard movies to expand his stylistic vision. "I've definitely taken a lot of inspiration from snowboarding."

Hall grew up skiing in Switzerland before moving to Alaska and ultimately settling into the scene in Park City.

The Olympic gold medalist (Beijing 2022) also counts snowboarding as a major inspiration. "I personally was inspired by snowboard videos in terms of what kind of spots to hit in more city environments and what kind of rails are sick. There are so many good snowboard videos these days!"

Both riders made X Games history with breakthrough performances, including Harlaut's first nose butter triple in 2013. At X Games Aspen 2022, Hall came through, landing the sport's first-ever 2160-degree air. "In the moment, I didn't know what was going on. I just tried to go with the flow. I'm excited to watch this year!"

Final question: How did the two guests end up scoring in the 23rd edition of Winter X Games? The answer is not bad at all! After recording their UNLEASHED interview, the two claimed three podium spots: Hall took home silver medals in Big Air and Slopestyle, while Harlaut clinched the silver in Men's Ski Knuckle Huck, boosting his record for most X Games freeski medals to 14 medals (8 gold, 6 silver). Boom!

The secret to Harlaut's enduring success? Never stop freeskiing! "If I have the opportunity to do so, I try to do it as much as I can," said Harlaut on UNLEASHED.

Ready for the inside scoop from X Games Aspen 2024 with these gold-medal-winning skiers? Get behind the scenes in Colorado by visiting the landing page for Episode 403 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Alex Hall and Henrik Harlaut.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

