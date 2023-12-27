Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Model and Entrepreneur Dianna Dahlgren

"My parents raised me in action sports, and they were so proud to see me at Supercross. We don't watch the Super Bowl in my family we watch Supercross." - Dianna Dahlgren Post this

"The biggest misconception about models is that we're all stupid. And we aren't stupid," said Dahlgren in her interview on UNLEASHED.

For the full conversation with the outspoken public personality, tune into Episode 327 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Born and raised in California, Dianna Dahlgren has channeled her various talents into a unique career: As a model, she has appeared on the cover of magazines such as Fitness RX, Muscle & Fitness Hers, and FLEX Magazine. As an entrepreneur, she has built the women-powered apparel brand, Salty Honey, among other ventures. In the world of motocross racing, Dahlgren is a cultural ambassador and five-time Miss Supercross, appearing live every weekend for Fox Sports 1 during the Supercross Series as the Social Media Correspondent. Through all her commitments, the energetic public figure finds the time to raise two children alongside her husband Ryan Bates, and garner support for charitable causes. Find out Dahlgren's keys to success – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the three podcast hosts: Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Raised in California, Dahlgren started modeling at the age of 13 after being scouted by a modeling manager. But she held off on going full professional until finishing high school and turning 18. "I had already done modeling work but no promotional modeling," said Dahlgren, who jumpstarted her career by working for Monster Energy as a Monster Girl at Supercross events once she turned 18.

Motocross racing was a big family tradition and young Dianna grew up around dirtbikes with her older brother Brandon active in racing. "My parents raised me in action sports, and they were so proud to see me at Supercross. We don't watch the Super Bowl in my family we watch Supercross. They were so pumped about that."

Dahlgren's career received a massive boost when she was voted Miss Supercross. She held the title five times in her career, a remarkable achievement. Asked what sets her apart from other competitors vying for the title, Dahlgren offered that being able to speak on camera and actually ride a dirt bike made all the difference.

Dahlgren's apparel brand Salty Honey, operated with longtime friend Taylor Leigh, is more than a brand; it is a community. "When I got pregnant at 25 with my son, I thought my hot girl career was over. My best friend from high school already had a bikini company, and I love business. Salty Honey is a women's active wear and lifestyle brand. What makes our company different is that we embrace women from all walks of life." Instead of hiring fellow professional models, Dahlgren enlisted her high school friends – women with different body types – for a unique and inclusive approach.

Outside of these business ventures, Dahlgren is not just a model and entrepreneur but a mother of two young kids. "Being a mom is the coolest thing! You never know what love is until you have a kid."

Regarding balancing her lifestyle, she credits her husband and former Navy Seal Ryan Bates: "I'm a firm believer that everyone's crazy in their own way. And there's that person who's going to complement that crazy. My husband has checked me several times over the past ten years."

Ready to hear it all from the self-made entrepreneur and decorated model? Visit the landing page to access Episode 327 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring five-time Miss Supercross Dianna Dahlgren.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by artist and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

