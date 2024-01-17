Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Motocross Icon Jarryd McNeil and Olympic Skateboarder Nyjah Huston for Special Live Episode at 2024 Supercross Season Opener

"I look forward to all the riders starting the season healthy and in good shape." - Jarryd McNeil Post this

For the full conversation with the two decorated athletes, make sure to catch Episode 401 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Tune in for a special episode recorded during the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener in Anaheim with two legendary guests: Hailing from Australia, Jarryd McNeil is a 15-time X Games medalist and winningest motocross athlete from Australia. Also, no stranger to records, Nyjah Huston owns 20 X Games medals, including 13 gold medals, as the most-winning street skateboarder of all time. Plus, Huston also likes to send it on dirt bikes when the chance arises! Together, the two record-setting athletes share their unique perspectives on the 2024 Supercross season and discuss the biggest rivalries in the year ahead – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

The podcast episode was recorded only hours before the start of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Season at the Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Here's a little-known fact: McNeil can relate closely to racing because he competed as a motocross racer until age 17, then switched to freestyle. "I have a bit of a background in racing and ended up qualifying for three international contests here in the States, but then moved to freestyle." What's more, McNeil is a child prodigy who started riding dirt bikes at age 2.5 years. Very similar to Huston, the five-time World Champion in street skateboarding, who picked up skateboarding at age 5 and competed in his first X Games at age 11, and now holds the record for most medals in street skateboarding.

When he's not winning top skateboard competitions, Huston likes to film groundbreaking video parts, including his recent "Need That" video for Nike, at massive street spots. Which comes with risks. "There's definitely nerves involved. In the streets, it's all about that first try. Getting past the fear of getting past the first one, especially when you're skating a fifteen or twenty-stair rail," said Huston on UNLEASHED. As of now, Huston is fully recovered from a knee injury that overshadowed his 2023 season and is preparing to compete in his second Olympic Games in Paris this summer: "Qualification has already been happening over the past year. I won at one qualifying event in Rome right before injuring my ACL, which gave me some breathing room. I'm actually in a good spot right now to qualify for the U.S. Team."

Looking at the 2024 Supercross season, one of the main stories includes Monster Energy's Justin Cooper, who earned runner-up position in the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship's 250 class. Cooper is now moving up to the 450 class, to which McNeil said: "It's always great to see the brothers stepping up to a higher class and kicking it off here on the West Coast."

Another main head-turner promises to be Eli Tomac after winning the 450 championships in 2022, then injuring his Achilles tendon in 2023. "Eli is looking good, and his Achilles is healthy. He's ready to go. I'm pretty excited. There's going to be a lot of races to look forward to," said McNeil. Speaking on Tomac, skateboard icon Huston said: "Tomac has always been my favorite through the years. He's a beast. He's aggressive and goes for it."

Want more? Better hear all the banter, insider stories, and professional analysis for yourself! Visit the landing page to access Episode 401 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Jarryd McNeil and skateboarder Nyjah Huston.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by artist and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com.

