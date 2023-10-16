Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Motorsports Icon Brian Deegan for a Special Live Episode at the LA Memorial Coliseum

"When I was younger, I didn't think I would live to be 40 because the lifestyle was so on the edge. But to be here at this iconic place where I've had so many memories, it's been an awesome journey." - Brian Deegan Tweet this

"When I was younger, I didn't think I would live to be 40 because the lifestyle was so on the edge. But to be here at this iconic place where I've had so many memories, it's been an awesome journey," said Deegan on the special episode of UNLEASHED.

For the full conversation with the multi-discipline motorsports icon, make sure to catch Episode 322 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Brian Deegan's success across racing disciplines remains unparalleled in the world of motorsports. As a motocross racer, the Nebraskan claimed wins in A-list events, including the 1997 Supercross finals at the LA Memorial Coliseum. After successfully transitioning to freestyle motocross, Deegan pushed the boundaries of trick innovation and raked in 10 X Games medals. Maintaining his passion for racing sports, he then became one of the world's most competitive Off-Road Truck racers, earning accolades such as Lucas Oil Pro 2 Unlimited and Pro Lite Unlimited Championship titles. No rider has done what Deegan did in motorsports, and here's your chance to hear the full story – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as artist, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Deegan was born with a need for speed and a passion for racing that would take him far beyond his native Omaha, Nebraska. At age 17, he left Nebraska for California with just a dirt bike and a dream of making it in the motorcross scene. "I escaped at an early age. Right when I realized dirt bikes took me all over the United States. I got to see California and Florida and realized there was more to life than the Midwest, for sure," said Deegan on the podcast. "Coming from a small town in Nebraska and taking a chance and moving to California with no money and sleeping on my buddy's floor going, 'Alright, I ain't turning back! I'm gonna make it happen.'"

The special podcast episode was recorded at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum, known for hosting the very first "Superbowl of Motocross" in 1972. For Deegan, the venue holds special significance: In 1997, he won the 125cc main event and 'ghost rode' his dirtbike, shooting it riderless across the finish. "One of the guys I competed against tried to get me disqualified, saying I wasn't across the line," said Deegan, adding that the win was verified and official rules were changed after his legendary victory.

In a rare career move, Deegan walked away from motocross racing to pursue his passion for freestyle. And quite successfully. As one of the early freestyle competitors in Moto X, he claimed 10 X Games medals and invented tricks like the 360, aka twisting backflip or Mulisha Flip. Deegan actually first landed the trick to dirt – after practicing in a foam pit – at X Games 2004 at the LA Coliseum. "That night, I needed something. I was like, the crowd's here, the ambulances are there, the TV is rolling. So if I crash, at least it's going to be a cool reel. I'm going for it and somehow pulled it off. And it turned out to be a really big moment," said Deegan on UNLEASHED.

Deegan eventually paid the price for his boundary-pushing tricks. His backflip 360 variation took a heavy toll at a snowy Winter X Games 2004, resulting in a broken femur, not to mention several near-death experiences, broken bones, a lost kidney, and a ruptured spleen. Deegan also claimed several X Games medals in RallyCross racing, ultimately channeling his passion into a hugely successful Off-Road Truck racing campaign.

Continuing the family racing legacy with his daughter Hailie, who currently races the Craftsman Truck Series and is moving to Xfinity Series, and his Supercross rookie son Haiden Deegan. When commenting on his son's prospects before the race, the proud dad said: "He's the one waking up at 6 am every day with his running shoes on - running miles. Cycling hundreds of miles every week. Doing motos every weekend and at the gym. He's super focused, and that's pretty heavy for a 17-year-old!"

Unbeknownst to Brian, young Haiden would end up winning the inaugural SuperMotocross 250 World Championship on the very day of the podcast!

Ready to hear the special episode recorded at the LA Coliseum during the 2023 Supercross finals? Visit the landing page to access Episode 322 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Brian Deegan.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by artist, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

