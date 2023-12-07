Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Olympic Snowboarder Torgeir Bergrem

Monster Energy is proud to welcome Olympic snowboarder and X Games medalist Torgeir Bergrem on Episode 325 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney.

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the most stylish snowboarders joins the podcast! Monster Energy is proud to welcome Olympic snowboarder and X Games medalist Torgeir Bergrem on Episode 325 of the sports and pop culture podcast UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney.

Recorded at Studio M inside Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California, the one-hour episode featuring the 32-year-old Scandinavian snowboard icon from Oslo, Norway, is live on all major platforms.

The episode was recorded on the eve of the private premiere screening of Bergrem's new Monster Energy-produced film, "Temple of the Dawg." For the action-packed edit, Bergrem hit unexplored spots in the backcountry, bringing a signature mix of massive tech, timeless style, and a multitude of switch maneuvers. The stunning visuals, sheer size, and scope captured in "Temple of the Dawg" come courtesy of follow-cam pioneer and X Games medal-winning filmer Spencer Whiting, aka "Gimbal God." Click here to watch the film.

"It's my first ever solo video project. People have to show up to the premiere just because they want to watch me snowboard. Normally, you're part of a movie with other riders, but now it's just me. Which is weird," said the ever-humble Bergrem about his new video project on UNLEASHED.

For the full conversation with the innovative snowboarder, tune into Episode 325 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. The new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Growing up in the icy winters of Norway, Torgeir Bergrem picked up snowboarding at the young age of nine and never slowed down. Hailed as a young prodigy, Bergrem rode with style and confidence beyond his years, drawing inspiration from all-time greats such as Travis Rice and Norwegian trailblazer Terje Haakonsen. Known for his talent for performing under pressure, Bergrem represented Norway in both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics and took home the Big Air bronze medal at X Games Norway 2017. He extended his career beyond the competition circuit by filming massive tricks of consequence and NBDs on extreme backcountry terrain, including his latest video project, "Temple of the Dawg." Learn about Bergrem's unique pro snowboarding journey and the genesis of his new Monster Energy-produced film – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as artist, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

When Bergrem discovered snowboarding at age 9, he embarked on a path that would take him beyond his native Trondheim, Norway. "I was inspired by a lot of Norwegian snowboarders who had done cool things. Early on, it was Terje, Daniel, and then Torstein Horgmo because he's from the same place as me. There's a ski hill that's 10 minutes from where I grew up," said Bergrem.

After honing skills at local resorts, Bergrem began turning heads on the international contest circuit with his technical tricks and flawless style. "I learned all the 720s when I was fifteen, then I started doing 900s. That's when people started doing 900s and 1080s in contests. I realized I could maybe show up at a contest and do pretty well."

His unique talents earned Bergrem the chance to represent Norway in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. Speaking on the experience, he said on UNLEASHED: "We were there for 25 days. There were four days of competition at the beginning and some more at the end. We were inside the Olympic Village, eating the same food the entire time. You're in your room or in the food court getting crazy cabin fever for four weeks."

In 2017, Bergrem won bronze in Big Air at X Games Oslo in front of a hometown crowd. Dream come true! Outside of the contest arena, Bergrem counts among the snowboarders pushing the limits in natural backcountry terrain. Working on his new film, "Temple of the Dawg," marks another milestone on his journey: "We camped out in a tent in the snow for 21 days to make the movie," said Bergrem. "We didn't see a lot of animals. All the bears were still in hibernation."

In the off-season, the style virtuoso also enjoys skateboarding, surfing, and hiking. For Bergrem, it all plays together into his approach to snowboarding. Speaking on the next frontier in snowboarding, Bergrem said: "I'm never surprised when I see an extra spin or an extra flip anymore. I think for me, I want to hit big jumps and do big tricks." Surveying current video releases, he concluded: "I think there is still room for someone to go bigger!"

Ready to hear the Scandinavian-style sensation's unique point of view? Visit the landing page to access Episode 325 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring X Games medalist Torgeir Bergrem.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by artist, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

