Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Pro Skateboarders Jake Yanko and Trey Wood on Special Live Episode from X Games Ventura 2024

"I've been enjoying the show, watching my friends skate, and enjoying the X Games festivities!" said Yanko on UNLEASHED about his experience in Ventura.

The podcast episode was originally recorded live on Sunday, June 30, at a mobile studio at X Games Ventura 2024 and streamed on the Twitch platform. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two decorated skateboarders is available now to global audiences.

For the full conversation with Wood and Yanko, make sure to catch Episode 410 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

UNLEASHED sends it live from X Games Ventura 2024 with two skateboard trailblazers: A three-time X Games medalist, Trey Wood raised the bar in Big Air competitions with never-been-done tricks such as body varial 720 that earned a gold medal. Wood has since progressed into a heavy force on the Skateboard Park circuit in competitions as well as video projects showcasing his trick innovations. Speaking of innovation, Florida's Jake Yanko is part of a new generation of all-terrain skateboarders ready to unleash a massive bag of tricks on any obstacle. With merits including first place in the Tampa Pro Bowl Jam, Yanko took bronze in his X Games debut in 2019 and returns hungry for more. Get into X Games Mode with Yanko and Wood – only on UNLEASHED!

Wood initially barged onto the scene as a Mega Ramp skateboarder versed in high airs and technical tricks on a major scale. He started competing at X Games in 2012 at a young age. "I was eleven!" said Wood on UNLEASHED. He first broke onto the Big Air podium with a bronze medal at X Games Minneapolis 2018, and also owns gold in the discipline. "The first thing I ever saw of X Games was Big Air on TV as a little kid. Guys like Danny Way, Jake Brown, Bob Burnquist."

Asked about the absence of Big Air at X Games Ventura 2024, Wood said: "It's a bit sad. It's always fun. I feel like it's a big part of X Games. The people love the big ramp! Everybody always asks me when Big Air is going on?" Adapting his talents to new terrains, Wood expanded his repertoire to include concrete bowls as a competitor in the Skateboard Park discipline, where he has claimed podium spots in competitions and participates in Olympic qualifier events.

Joining Wood on the show, Yanko has constantly built a following with his all-terrain skills documented in magazines and video parts for A-list sponsors. He's also taken top spots in competitions such as the Concrete Jam at Tampa Pro. Asked about the secret to his approach, Yanko said: "I like to go fast! I respect all skateboarders, but I don't really enjoy someone creeping around the course and going all slow towards a rail or an obstacle.

Staying in the fast lane, Yanko regularly participates in skateboard tours and grassroots events. And tough! At Rip Ride Rally in Philadelphia, he not only put his versatile riding skills on display – winning several awards that weekend – but also suffered a broken neck in a collision… and kept skating! Reviewing footage of the event on UNLEASHED, Yanko said: "My neck was broken. It was a collision with [pro skater] Fred Gall, in the first event of the day. His knee went straight into my head. I guess he broke my neck. I didn't know all day it was broken."

Headed into X Games Ventura 2024, Yanko was nursing an ankle injury but stoked about having a front-row seat to watching his peers perform: "So far, BMX Dirt was really fun to watch, and Skateboard Men's Park was fun to watch. I'm feeling a bit of FOMO, but it was cool seeing them do what they came to do!"

Hear the full story in conversation with two of the podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass (this episode did not feature Brittney Palmer). Follow the link to tune in right here.

Want to catch the full broadcast from X Games Ventura 2024 with these young skateboard innovators? Listen to the full conversation by visiting the landing page for Episode 410 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Jake Yanko and Trey Wood.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

