Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Professional Bull Riding Champions Boudreaux Campbell and Daylon Swearingen on Special Live Episode from PBR Los Angeles

The podcast was originally recorded live on February 17 at a mobile studio at the PBR event in Los Angeles inside the Crypto.com Arena and streamed on the Twitch platform. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two decorated athletes is available to global audiences.

For the full conversation with the three cowboys, make sure to catch Episode 405 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

The podcast is back with a stacked cowboy line-up from the PBR Los Angeles event inside the Crypto.com Arena: Boudreaux Campbell turned pro in 2017 and became the 2019 PRCA Reserve World Champ. The Texan was voted 2020 PBR Rookie of the Year and won the iconic Home of Champions Rodeo. Raised into the cowboy lifestyle by his mother, Daylon Swearingen is the 2022 PBR World Champion and is respected as one of the toughest riders on the circuit. With extra commentary provided by official PBR announcer Matt West, the episode is a must-listen for bull riding fans. Get the inside scoop from these real cowboys – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts: Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Follow the link to tune in right here.

The two professional bull riders on the podcast embody the cowboy lifestyle like few others on the scene. Swearingen was introduced to the cowboy lifestyle at a young age. "I started riding sheep and calves in North Carolina and then moved to New York. My whole family has always done it, so it's something I just grew up doing," said Swearingen on UNLEASHED.

During the episode, Campbell expressed his optimism about the sport's current development: "I think the future of rodeo and bull riding in particular is headed in the right direction. There are so many 20-to-30-year-olds who are just in college and come out to watch bull riding. It used to be an older crowd. An older, Western-style crowd. And now, with the teams in PBR, it's pulling in a younger generation."

With PBR announcer West on the show, the episode covers hot-button topics such as whether it matters which particular bull a rider is paired with during a competition. Not according to Campbell: "If you're riding bulls on a professional level, you got to go ride them all the same. And still do your job. Because no matter what you get on, your job doesn't change from bull to bull. You still gotta ride'em!"

"These bulls are very smart, and they're talented at what they do, too!" said Swearingen.

Asked about typical cowboy superstitions, West set the record straight: "Never put your [cowboy] hat on the bed! It's bad luck, man."

Ready for more inside secrets from these bull riding experts? Get behind the scenes in Los Angeles by visiting the landing page for Episode 405 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney, featuring Boudreaux Campbell and Daylon Swearingen alongside official PBR commentator Matt West.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

