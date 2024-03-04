Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Professional Bullrider Chase Outlaw and Sports Commentator Matt West on Special Live Episode from PBR Los Angeles

"If we could really put it into words, we would all be millionaires. It's just the passion for the sport. We know what we signed up for when we started. I've had some injuries, but it's not like we're dumb… we're just passionate." - Chase Outlaw Post this

At the time of the interview, Outlaw was sidelined from competing by a leg injury but revealed to UNLEASHED listeners that he was making progress in getting back in the saddle: "I've been healing up well. I just went to see the doctor, and he gave me a good report. So whenever I'm ready…"

Joining the show, PBR expert West described the lifestyle of the PBR tour: "At the core of everything we do and as wild and as crazy as the life can get, as big as the party gets, it's all about that family feeling. The people you surround yourself with, they're your family."

Recorded live at a mobile studio at PBR Los Angeles inside Crypto.com Arena, the episode originally streamed on the Twitch platform on February 17. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two icons of the cowboy ethos is available to global audiences.

For the full conversation with the dynamic pair, make sure to catch Episode 404 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Get inside a special episode recorded on-site at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles featuring two of the figureheads of professional bull riding: Raised in the cowboy lifestyle, Chase Outlaw is a five-time State Champion and took third place in the 2019 PBR World Championships. Prior to turning pro, the Arkansas native was a five-time State Champion and started riding calves at age 4! Hailing from Nowata, Oklahoma, Matt West is the official voice of the Professional Bull Riding (PBR) tour. When not announcing live events on the PBR circuit, West shares his extensive knowledge of bull riding and cowboy culture as a television broadcast commentator. Together, the two explore the finer details and raw nature of the sport – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts: Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Outlaw turned professional in 2012. Instantly, he started winning big-ticket events and garnered A-list sponsors. In 2019, he became the third-highest-ranked bull rider in the world. But the road was full of challenges, including a traumatic injury that required 14 hours of reconstructive surgery.

What on earth kept him going – and still does? "If we could really put it into words, we would all be millionaires. It's just the passion for the sport. We know what we signed up for when we started. I had stitches put in my head at the start of this when I was twelve. I've had some injuries, but it's not like we're dumb… we're just passionate," said Outlaw on UNLEASHED, adding: "What won't break you, will build you!"

West began his career as an announcer with the PBR in 2007 and became a recognized presence on the sport's Velocity Tour and Touring Pro Division. Today, he is the official voice of the franchise and wears many hats in the industry: "I get to play a lot of different roles. I am the arena announcer at venues like this and a television broadcast announcer for the rest of the year. So I kind of do what they need me to do. I love it!"

So, what's it actually like to ride a two-thousand-pound bull? "You can't hear nothing. All you're hearing is your thoughts. You don't even think. Your body knows what to do when you're in that spot. Everything just flows," said Outlaw on UNLEASHED.

Ready for the inside scoop from these seasoned bull-riding insiders? Get behind the scenes in Colorado by visiting the landing page for Episode 404 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney, featuring Chase Outlaw and sports commentator Matt West.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy