Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Punk Rock Sensation Die Spitz on Special Live Episode Recorded at Punk Rock Bowling Festival 2024

"The name came from a brown paper bag," - Ellie Livingston Post this

The podcast episode with Die Spitz was originally recorded live on May 27 at a mobile studio on the scene of the Punk Rock Bowling Festival in Las Vegas and streamed live on the Twitch platform. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the explosive live band is available to global audiences.

Right at the start of the interview, drummer and guitarist Ellie Livingston dropped a revelation: "We're actually all sisters. We have the same mom, but different dads!" Whether or not that is factual information will be revealed on the podcast…

For the full exclusive conversation with all four band members, make sure to catch Episode 407 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

UNLEASHED goes live behind the scenes at the Punk Rock Bowling Festival in Las Vegas with the all-female punk band Die Spitz. Formed within the vibrant independent music scene in Austin, Texas, the band has been making a name for itself on the strength of explosive live performances and avant-garde music videos. Taking inspiration from iconic punk rock acts such as The Spits, the four band members are paving their own way as voices of a new breed of female punk rock. Get the full lowdown from Die Spitz members Ava Schrobilgen, Chloe Andrews, Ellie Livingston, and Kate Halter in a special episode recorded behind the scenes in Vegas – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as artist and model Brittney Palmer. Follow the link to tune in right here.

Die Spitz are blazing their own trail in the independent music scene. The band was formed in 2022 when Ava Schrobilgen, Chloe Andrews, Ellie Livingston, and Kate Halter decided to combine their talents into a unique band with an even more unique name. Speaking on how the band formed, all four members agreed: "It was a joke." And while the name is a matter of speculation – possible inspiration stemming from The Spits or German word 'Die Spitze' (The Point) – the truth is: "The name came from a brown paper bag," said Ellie Livingston, while sharing the keys to the band's unique sound: "Having a good rhythm section!"

Hailing from Austin, Texas, Die Spitz continues the legacy of influential acts such as L7, Bikini Kill, the Coathangers, and Bratmobile. Speaking on the Austin scene, vocalist Ava Schrobilgen said: "There's a band out there that we sound nothing like, called Being Dead, but I love them. Also Farmer's Wife and Party Van." After initially finding their way on Austin's live music circuit, Die Spitz soon realized it was time to take things to the next level: "We got a tour manager when we triple-booked ourselves accidentally," said Schrobilgen.

The band has been on tour and spreading the word ever since. At the Punk Rock Bowling Festival in Vegas, Die Spitz hit the stage in a sold-out show at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Living the life of rock stars on the road, Die Spitz is currently on tour with Teen Mortgage. Asked about their mode of transportation, Kate Halter shared that she actually acts as the designated driver on all trips: "It's my passion. Music actually comes second."

Ready for more backstage conversation at the Punk Rock Bowling Festival in Las Vegas? Get the full episode by visiting the landing page for Episode 407 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney, featuring punk rock sensation Die Spitz.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, Follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy