Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Rising MMA Fighter Marlon 'Chito' Vera for Episode 324

"My first fight was in the back of a mechanic store. They put the cage in the middle. There were people fixing cars behind us. They put mats and a real wire fence around it. It was a rooster fight, pretty much. But I won!" - Marlon 'Chito' Vera Post this

"I'm a fighter. I don't mind if I get taken down. I just fight! Wherever the fight goes, I'm going to fight my a** off every second. I get pretty mean in there. I don't try to be nice," said Vera on UNLEASHED.

Born and raised in Chone, Ecuador, Vera is already a legend among Latin American MMA fans – and beyond. After making his professional MMA debut in February 2012, the born fighter instantly started shaking up local promotions. In 2014, the black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu‎ appeared as a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America reality television show and made his official UFC debut as the first Ecuadorian athlete in the promotion. Since then, the versatile fighter blessed with accurate striking and undeniable ground control has made a name for himself as one of the top finishers in his weight class. After stacking several performance bonuses and win streaks, he's now next in line to fight for the UFC bantamweight division championship. Hear Chito speak his mind on rivalries and favorite Octagon moments – only on UNLEASHED!

Growing up in Ecuador, Vera always had a penchant for fighting. But when his scraps in the street began getting him into trouble, a friend suggested training at a gym as an outlet. "My friend brought me there on a Tuesday and said, 'You need to stay out of trouble. Put your energy into this.' So I went to the gym, and I never left," said Vera. Speaking on the importance of the sport, Vera said: "Jiujitsu is huge in Ecuador. When there was zero real fighting, a guy from a good school in Brazil brought things they had never seen before. Nobody had seen real actual fighting, high-level jiujitsu."

Vera mastered the sport to the black belt level. But when he decided to expand his fighting style into mixed martial arts, the Ecuadorian scene for the sport was practically non-existent. Chito vividly remembers showing up for his first MMA battle. "My first fight was in the back of a mechanic store. They put the cage in the middle. There were people fixing cars behind us. They put mats and a real wire fence around it. It was a rooster fight, pretty much. But I won!"

The wins continued, and Vera's will to victory saw him make a name for himself in regional fight promotions. In 2014, his life changed when he appeared on The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America reality television show. Although he signed his UFC contract that same year, competing in the world's premier promotion proved a harsh reality check. "It was hard for me to figure it out in the beginning. I don't have the kind of kickboxing pedigree that Adesanya has. I was just a streetfighter who learned some jiujitsu, won a few fights in South America, and then the UFC Signed me. I really didn't have any base on me," said Vera.

On the subject of dealing with setbacks, Vera said: "The only way to do it is to get back on the horse and figure it out. The road for everyone is different. We don't have the same path. But in the end, we can only get better if we keep plugging away and keep going forward." Once he found his groove, Vera soon turned heads by scoring spectacular finishes and some of the longest win streaks the UFC has ever seen. Not to mention several Fight of the Night and Performance of the Night bonuses, all of which he attributes to his strict lifestyle. "I'm a health junkie. I cut everything that hurts me. Even if I like it."

Asked about career highlights, Vera pointed out his knockout victory against Frankie Edgar at UFC 268 inside Madison Square Garden with a thunderous head kick. "Overnight I felt a difference in how the world treats me. After the victory, everything just drastically changed. And I like that!" On that note, Vera is already a full-fledged legend back home. After one of his wins, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso sent his congrats on Twitter to over 890,000 followers: "¡Felicidades Chito!"

Looking ahead, Vera said: "I think I'm fighting for the belt next!" The Ecuadorian is currently one of the top contenders for the UFC Bantamweight World Championship title and feels prepared. "I wake up at 6 am and train. Otherwise I get bored and don't know what else to do. I get in trouble when I'm not training all day." Speaking candidly on UNLEASHED about his rivalry with reigning champion Sean O'Malley, Vera said he expects the championship fight to happen in early 2024. "I don't fight to score points. I fight to take your head off!"

