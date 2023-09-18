Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Rising UFC Fighter Jalin Turner

"I will fight whoever it is at the time. I don't have a certain name attached to it or anything. I'm going to end up fighting everyone sometime anyway." - Jalin Turner Tweet this

Speaking on his fighting talent, Turner said on UNLEASHED: "I know what I can do to a human being… I'm breaking bones, breaking arms. It's like, 'Oh shoot! I am kind of scary… Cool!'"

For the full conversation with the MMA upstart and action sports aficionado, tune into Episode 320 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy.

Only a few mixed martial artists have climbed up the ranks with the speed of Jalin Turner. A pro since 2016, the California native from San Bernadino blazed through fighting promotions from Tachi Palace Fights, King of the Cage, World Series of Fighting, Bellator MMA all the way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He's already made his presence felt: After earning eight of nine wins in the UFC via knockout or submission, Turner ranges among the new faces to watch in the Lightweight division. The secret: Maybe the fact that he overcame his mortal fear of spiders by raising hundreds of tarantulas? Or his technical skateboarding skills for tricks like 360 kickflips that are unmatched by any other fighter on the circuit? Hear Turner speak on his love for MMA, talent for action sports, and plans to rise all the way up – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer.

Born in Los Angeles, California, Turner spent his formative years in San Bernadino. While trying his hand at high school wrestling, a series of injuries made the young fighter reconsider his sport of choice. "I broke my finger right before the season started. So, I stopped, and the next year they stopped the wrestling program." Turner landed on mixed martial arts (MMA), initially sparring with friends in his backyard before joining an MMA gym – and never looked back.

In 2016, Turner made the decision to go pro in MMA and has been collecting wins ever since. Although he admits that his approach in the Octagon is far removed from his otherwise positive personality. "I have to tap into my dark side when I fight," said Turner on UNLEASHED.

On his journey as a pro, Turner crossed over from promotions, including Bellator MMA, the World Series of Fighting, and King of the Cage. "Almost every fight as a pro was with a different promotion. That's definitely unusual," said Turner, adding: "I just wanted to fight. I was trying to get into the UFC as fast as I could."

His springboard into the UFC arrived in 2018, when Turner competed in Dana White's Contender Series 12, winning by technical knockout in round one against Max Mustaki. After officially signing to the UFC, Turner made a name for himself by achieving an epic win streak, scoring eight of nine consecutive wins by stoppage. His goal? Going for the championship! "I will fight whoever it is at the time. I don't have a certain name attached to it or anything. I'm going to end up fighting everyone sometime anyway."

Asked about his nickname, "The Tarantula," Turner explained: "I had a big collection of tarantulas back in the day, so I got that name at the gym," said Turner. At one point, that collection boasted 200 spiders – a way to overcome arachnophobia – but today, it has scaled down. "I have seven right now. My dogs like them. When a guest comes over, I may take them out. But only the friendly ones."

When he's not training for an upcoming fight, Turner likes to brandish his street skateboarding skills. Actually, he may be the only UFC fighter who can 360-flip and switch kickflip. Even though his passion for action sports has taken its toll: "I've broken many bones. Broke my arm, my thumb, rolled my ankles… everything! Skateboarding is way harder than fighting, I've broken way more skateboarding," said Turner while counting Monster Energy's Chris Cole and Nyjah Huston as his skateboard idols.

Ready to hear the full story from the multi-faceted talent? Visit the landing page to access Episode 320 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring fast-rising UFC fighter Jalin Turner.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com.

