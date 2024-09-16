Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes RISK, Iconic Street Artist and Graffiti Pioneer on Special Live Episode from RISKROCK Studios Compound

"I was introduced to selling my art very early. So I was already doing that, but I was always doing illegal graffiti art at the same time! You just find other ways to paint under the radar." - RISK Kelly Graval Post this

Born Kelly Graval, the multi-hyphenate artist born in New Orleans, continues to shape the aesthetics of graffiti art, sculptures, and consumer products such as the countless Monster Energy drink cans bearing his designs.

"Graffiti is such an important art form, not just because it's the last art form that's hands-on, directly to the medium and the surface. But it's also because the young people found their voice through art," said RISK on UNLEASHED.

The podcast episode was originally recorded live on August 29 at RISKROCK Studios compound in Los Angeles and streamed on the Twitch platform. Today, the 1:15-hour episode featuring the influential graffiti pioneer is available to global audiences.

For the entire conversation with the founder of the West Coast graffiti movement, make sure to catch Episode 412 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

UNLEASHED goes live from Los Angeles with street art pioneer RISK. The winner of the 1989 World Graffiti Championship stepped on the scene at a time when street art was still wild and illegal. Known for bringing the culture of painting 'whole car' train wagons to the West Coast and pioneering graffiti art on freeway overpasses, RISK continues to craft influential works across a wide range of mixed media. Aside from collaborating with bands such as Blink 182, Aerosmith, Guns & Roses, and Red Hot Chili Peppers, RISK defines the visuals of consumer products, including numerous Monster Energy drink cans with his signature butterfly prints. For the live podcast episode, the creator of iconic sculptures commanding six-digit price tags at auction crafted a unique piece of art that was raffled to fans live on the air during the podcast. Enter the creative universe of RISK, where anything can happen – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Follow the link to tune in right here.

The episode was recorded inside the artist's creative playground, RISKROCK Studios Compound, offering endless opportunities for painting, sculpturing, and digital art. Asked about his favorite medium, RISK said:

While attending 10th grade in Los Angeles, RISK caught the graffiti bug at a time when painting on street architecture was still dangerous and highly illegal. Inspired by a classmate from New York, RISK painted his first 'piece' in the stealth of night. "It came out the exact opposite of what I imagined. It was just this blob. But the next day, 400 kids were looking at it and thought it was cool. Mostly because they had never seen anything like it. But from there, I was hooked," said RISK.

Over the years, RISK made history as the first L.A. graffiti artist whose work ran on a subway car in 1988 and expanded to painting highway overpasses and signage – against the law. Fast-forward to today, RISK's sculptures, such as the 2018 'Face Your Fears,' command more than $200,000 at auction while the world's high fashion brands like to tap into the creative genius of street artists. "I was introduced to selling my art very early. So I was already doing that, but I was always doing illegal graffiti art at the same time! You just find other ways to paint under the radar," the artist said on UNLEASHED.

Always maintaining a connection to music and action sports, RISK has collaborated with culture-defining musicians and brands. For Monster Energy, RISK has created several art editions, including a limited set of Monster Energy cans packaged in a gift box featuring a subway train design replete with RISK graffiti. Asked about his journey as a commercially successful artist, RISK said: "I always expected to be in a gallery and to be in a museum. Did I ever expect to be successful? No, I maybe expected to get by doing this, but not to have all these opportunities."

Asked about the current situation of graffiti and the future of street art, RISK shared a warning with UNLEASHED listeners: "I see a lot of guys out there painting right now, but with election season and all that, there's going to be a big crackdown. They're going to try to make examples of a lot of people. They're going to come down hard. So it's a little scary."

But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the legend of RISK. There's only one way to learn about his official knighthood by the Medici family and winning numerous artistic awards: Tune in! Catch the full broadcast by visiting the landing page for Episode 412 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring RISK.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Nicole, RISKROCK Studios, (310) 857-8499, [email protected], https://www.riskrock.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Indie Agency, Inc.