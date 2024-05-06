Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Skateboarders Matt Berger and Filipe Mota on Special Live Episode at Street League Skateboarding Event

"You always have love for where you are from. But California is the melting pot of all the best skaters in the world. And if you want to get better, you have to surround yourself with those people." - Matt Berger Post this

For the full conversation with Berger and Mota, make sure to catch Episode 406 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

UNLEASHED goes live at the first-ever Street League Skateboarding (SLS) contest in San Diego with two of skateboarding's finest: Hailing from Kamloops, Canada, Matt Berger was welcomed to the sponsored ranks after skate icon Rodney Mullen watched his sponsor-me tape. The Canadian has since pushed the boundaries with technical video parts, competed in the Olympics, and claimed a bronze medal at the X Games. He is joined by young upstart Mota from Minas Gerais, Brazil. Known for his complex trick combinations, Mota has been making a splash on the international scene since age 11 and recently turned heads with a never-been-done kickflip frontside bluntslide on the legendary Hollywood 16 rail. Listen closely as the two street skaters reveal their strategy for competing in SLS competitions and break down the top contenders at SLS San Diego – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Follow the link to tune in right here.

Berger was raised in the small town of Kamloops, Canada, where he cut his teeth at the local skatepark. His breakthrough arrived after sending a sponsor-me video to Dwindle Distribution. Impressed by Berger's technical tricks, skateboard legend Rodney Mullen called the young rider on the phone to welcome him to the team: "He was a great guy to speak to growing up. Still, to this day even thinking about it, it's so wild! He's one of the greatest minds and built the foundation of every trick. All the things we evolved here are because of Rodney."

No stranger to high-stakes competitions, Berger has competed in Street League Skateboarding (SLS) events since 2014. Asked about the special format – SLS is considered the truest expression of street skateboarding in a competition – the Canadian said: "I would say it really depends on the course. They have the same course builder every time, California Skateparks, and they send us renders and sizing before the contest. Sometimes, I've pre-planned whole runs, and it actually worked when I got there. But generally, you may have tricks in mind, but you never really know until you get here and skate it."

First garnering attention with his part in a Brazilian street skating video, "Deemers Essencial," Mota has been on a steady rise. "I was six years old when I first started skateboarding," said Mota. He has since appeared on the cover of the iconic Thrasher magazine and claimed podium spots in street skateboarding competitions, including a recent victory in the Best Trick event in the 2023 STU Open Rio Skateboarding contest. "I can't describe the feeling. In 2019, I watched my first SLS in Brazil. And then in 2021, I skated my first SLS. It all happened so fast."

Born and raised in Brazil, Mota broke into the spotlight by winning the Global AMdemic event in 2020. He then entered his first SLS contest in 2021 in Salt Lake City when he was still a rising amateur skateboarder. "I was only 14 at the time. That made me the youngest competitor in Street League." Speaking on the SLS format, Mota said: "You can have a bad run and get four good scores in Best Trick. If you messed up the run, you can catch up in Best Trick."

Although both riders originally hail from Canada and Brazil, they have since relocated to California with Berger finding a home in Huntington Beach and Mota residing in Los Angeles. "I've been here for almost six years and really like L.A.," said Mota.

"You always have love for where you are from. But California is the melting pot of all the best skaters in the world. And if you want to get better, you have to surround yourself with those people," said Berger.

Commenting on the competition in the San Diego event, Berger said: "Every one of us could take the contest. Everyone's insanely good!"

Ready for more behind-the-scenes action from SLS San Diego? Get the full episode by visiting the landing page for Episode 406 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney, featuring skateboarders Matt Berger and Filipe Mota.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by artist and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy