Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Supercross Racing Icons Ryan Villopoto and Josh Hill for a Special Live Episode at the LA Memorial Coliseum

"The LA Coliseum is a very iconic place where Supercross really started. We're back here, and it's been a long time since they had races here. So I'm excited to see what this championship will come down to in the end. It's winner take all tonight," said Villopoto on the special episode of UNLEASHED.

Tune in for a special episode recorded during the Monster Energy AMA Supercross finals inside the legendary LA Coliseum with two equally legendary guests: Hailing from Washington State, Ryan Villopoto is a four-time 450 AMA Supercross Champion and three-time Motocross Champion. He is joined by professional SX racer Josh Hill, whose track record includes a World Supercross Championship race win and the title of 2012 Australian Supercross Championship Vice Champion. Together, the racers provide commentary and insider perspective on the big season finale in Los Angeles. Hear about the biggest rivalries, racing tricks, and background stories – only on UNLEASHED!

The podcast episode was recorded on hallowed ground: The iconic LA Memorial Coliseum hosted the very first "Superbowl of Motocross" in 1972, and the name was later changed to 'Supercross'. "This is my first time racing in this stadium. But growing up as a kid, I had every single big race on VHS tape. And this place is so iconic for our sport," said Hill on UNLEASHED.

Looking back on his career, including winning the $1 million Monster Energy Cup in 2011 as well as multiple Supercross Championships, Villopoto said: "Guys who were older who had been in that position always said, 'Enjoy it while you can because it will be gone before you know it.' They're one hundred percent true. The older I get, when I look back at my career, the more stoked I get on how it turned out."

Asked about his formative years, Hill credits his skills to the rivalry with his brother, fellow Supercross racer Justin Hill: "That's what shaped us into the men we are today. Our battles growing up."

Making the comparison between pro motocross today and back in his time, Villopoto said: "I think we were all developed to do the right thing and say the right thing, at least the era we came up in. Whereas today, with social [media], people are looking for more organic and more of 'you'. There's a bit more leeway."

For the weekend's special race, the Coliseum was outfitted with a race track, combining defining elements from both stadium and outdoor racing. Speaking on the course, Hill said: "This is basically a Supercross track without whoops. They built the track good, it's fairly wide for a Supercross track with some good options. The whoops are basically where you plan your passes every lap, so not having that means you're going to have to take more risks to make some moves."

Speaking on how the races would play out, Hill offered: "Here we are about five miles per hour faster than the average Supercross track. So to do some dirty moves, you have to do it at speed, so it's going to be pretty gnarly. But a million bucks is a million bucks!"

