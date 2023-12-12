Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Team USA Snowboarder and Triple-Threat Extraordinaire Judd Henkes

"My dad taught me how to surf when I was super young. He always said, "If you don't like sand, you grew up in the wrong family." - Judd Henkes Post this

The episode drops to coincide with the online premiere of the new Monster Energy-produced 'Greenhorn' film, showcasing Judd Henkes and his all-around talent as both a snowboarder and a surfer. The amazingly scenic and action-packed film is shot across Canada, Alaska, Indonesia, and beyond by the acclaimed and progressive cinematic talent Spencer Whiting, aka "Gimbal God. Whiting reveals another side of Judd's talent with a breakout backcountry segment while also showcasing a shocking set of skill and grit in waves of true size and consequence. Watch Greenhorn here, released today on Monster Energy's YouTube channel.

"It was Spencer 'Gimbal God' and my idea. It started out as kind of an edit. We were planning to only film in Indonesia, Chile, and New Zealand. It was just going to be a five-minute edit of surf and snow, like a little sample platter to show what we could do. Then, in Indonesia, we got some pretty crazy clips that seemed too good to just be in an edit. So, our team manager thought it would be a great idea to be an entire film," said Henkes about his new film on UNLEASHED.

For the full conversation with the innovative snowboarder, tune into Episode 326 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. The new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Raised on the sunny beaches of La Jolla, California, Henkes was destined to evolve into a multi-talented board sports prodigy. When he picked up snowboarding at the young age of four, skateboarding and surfing came naturally to him. Over the years, Henkes rapidly progressed in all three board sports while excelling in all snowboard disciplines, a testament to his natural riding style and technical ability. At the mere age of 14, Henkes turned heads with an unprecedented fifth-place finish in Halfpipe at the vaunted 2016 Burton U.S. Open. A Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team member, he's been competing on the big stage in X Games and Dew Tour contests since 2019. As his next challenge, Henkes aims to represent the United States in the Winter Olympics as part of Team USA. Despite his contest ambitions, Judd also took on the challenge over the past 18 months to showcase both his snowboarding and equally adept surfing skills in his new film 'Greenhorn,' documented behind the lens of progressive and hyper-creative Spencer Whiting. Get the inside scoop from the multi-hyphenate talent– only on UNLEASHED!

Whiting and Henkes started filming Greenhorn in May 2022 at the following locations: Indonesia, Chile, New Zealand, Norway, Ireland, Alaska, Wyoming, and Whistler, featuring water-based scenes in all types of ocean conditions, and cold, snowy environments where Henkes dropped in on his first Alaska line. The name Greenhorn references a rookie's first year on a boat, and since this was Judd's first solo project, the name seemed fitting. Watch 'Greenhorn' here on Monster Energy's YouTube channel. "I'm ready to set this thing free!" said Henkes on UNLEASHED.

Hear the inside story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as artist, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

When Henkes first started snowboarding, he built his skills riding the legendary snow park at Mammoth Mountain next to the sport's most notorious riders. "I didn't really feel any pressure. But I was stoked that so many famous snowboarders were riding the same mountain. It was just super motivating and inspiring," said Henkes on UNLEASHED.

Henkes started his journey in sunny Southern California, which allowed him to focus on all board sports. "I started skateboarding, surfing, and snowboarding – all at the same time. I do not remember life before the board," said Henkes. "My dad taught me how to surf when I was super young. He always said, "If you don't like sand, you grew up in the wrong family.'"

Before long, Henkes found himself on track to become a competitive snowboarder at the highest level in 2016 when he landed in fifth place at the coveted Burton U.S. Open. "That was the first point in my life when I felt that I could really do this." One year later, he took the silver medal in slopestyle at the 2017 Junior World Championships, followed by a bronze medal at the FIS Junior World Championships in 2019. "Junior Worlds are super fun. I enjoyed going and competing against a bunch of juniors," said Henkes.

Since making his X Games debut in 2019, Henkes has been riding in the big leagues. "I enjoy competing. Although these past couple of years, I was kind of in a competitive rut, I feel. I wasn't enjoying it that much. But last year, I had a lot of fun figuring out that competitive mindset," said Henkes. "I think previously I was too focused on the results, and that prevented me from getting into the 'zone.' I was battling myself in previous years."

Want to hear the full story? Visit the landing page to access Episode 326 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Team USA snowboarder Judd Henkes.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by artist, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes, and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy