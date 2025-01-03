Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes UFC Reporter Nina Drama

"I think the MMA community is one of the most brutal and hardest communities to be part of. You just have to be prepared and wrap your head around it." - Nina Drama Post this

Born Nina-Marie Daniele in Pelham, New York, Drama has taken the world of mixed martial arts by storm and carved a unique path in the MMA world with her unorthodox interviews that unveil the lighter, more human side of even the toughest fighters.

Reflecting on her path to success, Drama shared on UNLEASHED: "Growing up, I was super quiet and introverted. As I got older, I had to learn to be like everyone else. And I was super focused on not being the weird one of the group every time. But then I came to embrace the weirdness of being an only child and doing things a little bit differently. I don't know how to be anyone else but myself. And now I'm here!"

Catch the full conversation with Nina Drama, whose humor and authenticity have broken barriers in a male-dominated sport and have UFC stars dropping their guard on Episode 413 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy.

Drama's ability to connect with UFC stars like Jon Jones, Sean Strickland, and Alex Pereira has made her a fan favorite across multiple platforms. And audiences can't get enough: Boasting a social media following amounting to millions of hungry viewers, Drama keeps the hits coming with original content live from behind the scenes at milestone UFC events. The secret to her lighting fast rise to fame? Listen closely as the talented interviewer becomes the interviewee – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and artist and model Brittney Palmer.

Before becoming an MMA sensation, Drama enjoyed a successful modeling career but found it unfulfilling.

"One thing I always wanted to do is interview fighters, but I didn't know how. I had modeled for 12 years, but it was not fulfilling. It just felt really vapid after a while, and there wasn't anything satiating about it anymore," said Drama, adding: "I was done with the industry and did not want to be a part of it anymore."

During the pandemic, she pivoted, creating comedy skits that resonated with audiences and set the stage for her breakout in MMA reporting.

"I love MMA. I grew up doing karate, and my mom was a martial artist. I went to a boxing gym. This is what I wanted to do, but how do you change from modeling to comedy content to MMA content?"

The transition into MMA was far from easy. Asked how she initially gained acceptance (as a woman) in the hard-boiled world of fight sports, Drama offered: "My audience was like, what the hell are you doing? But they stayed! And once I got into the MMA community, it was an interesting crossover. I was like, how do I take MMA and turn it into comedy so that everybody can absorb it, not just the niche MMA demographic?"

Despite challenges breaking into the MMA community, Drama persisted, turning skeptics into loyal fans with her humorous and relatable content. Her offbeat sparring sessions with fighters and behind-the-scenes exclusives have become instant classics, raking in millions of views and solidifying her status as a social media powerhouse. Today, she commands 4.2 million followers on TikTok, 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and 1.3 million YouTube subscribers.

Drama was recently honored as MMA Personality of the Year for her innovative approach to MMA reporting. This accolade cements her status as a prominent figure in the fight sports community and highlights the significant influence of her humorous yet profoundly insightful interviews with both UFC champions and emerging talents.

Has the fame made her job behind the microphone easier? "Every day is a struggle. Good and bad, I love it all. I think the MMA community is one of the most brutal and hardest communities to be part of. You just have to be prepared and wrap your head around it," said Drama on UNLEASHED.

Want the full scoop on the UFC's rising backstage reporter? Catch the entire episode by visiting the landing page for Episode 413 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Nina Drama.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

