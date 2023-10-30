Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Women's Park Skateboarder Mami Tezuka for Episode 323

"I suck at contests. I just want to go fast and grind!" - Mami Tezuka Post this

In her candid interview, the rising star spoke about her preference when it comes to competitive skateboarding. "I suck at contests," said Tezuka on UNLEASHED. "I just want to go fast and grind!"

For the full conversation with the innovative skateboarder, tune into Episode 323 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Mami Tezuka was raised with skateboarding in her blood: At the age of three, she first stepped on a skateboard in her native Shiga, Japan, encouraged by her father's passion for skateboarding. Riding skateparks and homemade ramps, Tezuka quickly built a trick repertoire beyond her age – a powerful mix of high airs and technical liptricks with a healthy dose of classic throwback moves. On the contest circuit, this unique riding style makes Tezuka an international podium threat: Accolades include two X Games medals (one silver, one bronze) in Women's Skateboard Park and third place in the Vans Park Series World Championships. Additionally, Tezuka continues to push the boundaries of women's park skating in critically acclaimed video parts for sponsors such as Blood Wizard Skateboards and Monster Energy. Hear the story behind Tezuka's rise to fame and pro status – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the inside story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Growing up in Shiga, Japan, Mami Tezuka was surrounded by skateboarding since birth. Her father, Manabu Tezuka, was part of the early generation of Japanese halfpipe skateboarders. At age three, Mami started riding and continued the family legacy. "Me and my mom started skateboarding together. My dad already skated. I remember going to a skatepark where a lot of skaters were grinding that pool coping. And I loved that sound! Then I wanted to grind like that. It's my first impression of skating."

Regarding terrain, Tezuka started to focus on transition skating because her local skatepark provided plenty of ramps. "Actually, there are not that many street spots around my area. Then I just wanted to skate the quarterpipes and miniramps with older skater dudes. Because they were so cool. I was really into grinding!"

Channeling diverse influences, Tezuka cultivated a powerful mixture of new school and classic tricks. She also has no fear when it comes to tackling burly concrete bowls and DIY spots. "Am I afraid of speed? I'm not! I'm down to take a slam!"

The international competition scene was in for a shakeup when Tezuka claimed silver in Women's Skateboard Park at X Games 2021. In 2022, she maintained her momentum by earning bronze as her second medal at X Games Chiba in 2022.

Looking ahead, Tezuka is focused on qualifying into the 2024 Paris Olympics in the Skateboard Park discipline. "After the Olympics, skateboarding got really big in Japan. And so many cities are now trying to build skateparks and many people are getting into it," said Tezuka, adding: "You have to get enough points to be in the top three spots to qualify for your country. We started earlier this year and now we're keeping it going."

Since relocating to Oceanside, California this year, Tezuka has spent lots of time sessioning with Monster Energy teammate and skateboard icon Lizzie Armanto, one of her idols. "She has done a lot for women's skateboarding. I grew up watching her video parts. And see her in the Vans Park Series and all those contests. There were not many girls that could skate like her around me in Japan. So she was so inspiring. Now I'm skating with her and sharing time with her, it's crazy."

Ready to hear it all from the Japanese park skating powerhouse? Visit the landing page to access Episode 321 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring two-time X Games medalist Mami Tezuka.

Episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter, model, and UFC ambassador Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

Download photos for editorial use.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

For more on Monster Energy and the UNLEASHED Podcast, visit http://www.monsterenergy.com. Also, follow Monster Energy on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok for exclusive content and athlete features.

###

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at http://www.monsterenergy.com.

Media Contact

Kimberly Paige Dresser, Indie Agency, Inc., (949) 300-5546, [email protected], https://www.indiepragency.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn

SOURCE Monster Energy