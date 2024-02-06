Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes Women's Snowboard Champions Chloe Kim and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott for Special Live Episode at X Games Aspen 2024

"I'm pretty good mentally but not so good physically at the moment. I had a bit of an injury in December at the Copper World Cup, so sadly, I will not be competing this year. But still happy to be here because I'm the biggest fan of snowboarding." - Zoi Sadowski-Synnott Post this

Sadowski-Synnott was slated to defend her Women's Snowboard Slopestyle gold medal from Aspen 2023 but was sidelined from competition. "I'm pretty good mentally but not so good physically at the moment. I had a bit of an injury in December at the Copper World Cup, so sadly, I will not be competing this year. But still happy to be here because I'm the biggest fan of snowboarding and looking forward to seeing everybody rip."

Recorded live at a remote studio in Aspen overlooking the X Games SuperPipe on Buttermilk Mountain, Colorado, the episode originally streamed on the Twitch platform on Thursday, January 25. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the two multiple X Games gold-winning athletes is available to global audiences.

For the full conversation with the Queen of the SuperPipe and New Zealand's first Olympic gold medalist, make sure to catch Episode 402 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

Press play for a special episode recorded on-site at X Games Aspen 2024 featuring two icons of women's snowboarding: Hailing from Los Angeles, Chloe Kim is a seven-time X Games champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist with victories in every milestone competition of the sport. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott owns five X Games gold medals and made history as the first athlete from New Zealand to earn Olympic gold. On the eve of X Games Aspen 2024, the two decorated snowboarders share their personal X Games milestones, keys to performing under pressure, and expectations for this year's edition – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, as well as artist and model Brittney Palmer. Tune in right here.

Growing up, Kim and Sadowski-Synnott were raised in completely different corners of the globe. But they share the fact that snowboarding was not easily accessible where they lived. As a kid in Torrance, Kim relied on her father to drive her to Mammoth Mountain the nearest ski resort with a halfpipe hours from Los Angeles. And in New Zealand, Sadowski-Synnott built her skills in a grassroots scene outside the global spotlight. Yet both rose to the very pinnacle of their sport and come into the UNLEASHED podcast with a combined five Olympic medals (including 3 gold) and 18 X Games medals (including 12 gold). That's some heavy hardware!

Both riders achieved their breakthrough moments at X Games. "My first X Games was in 2014, and I was 13 then. I took silver that year, and it was a very big deal for me. I was screaming in the car, so excited. It was like a dream to me!" At Aspen 2015, Kim earned her first gold medal in Snowboard SuperPipe and started a dominant reign. She now owns seven gold medals and has earned a podium spot in every single start at X Games.

Sadowski-Synnott barged into the spotlight at X Games 2019 by claiming Slopestyle gold as a rookie: "I received the invite for Big Air and was an alternate for Slopestyle. Some of the girls ended up dropping out, so I entered Slopestyle and managed to win that year. So crazy! And I've just been grateful to come back to Aspen and compete every year because it's just the best event!" The New Zealand ripper became a dominant force by earning double gold in Big Air and Slopestyle at X Games Aspen 2022 at the mere age of 21. Sadowski-Synnott is also the coveted Natural Selection Tour backcountry freestyle champion.

Asked about getting back into competition shape for Aspen 2024 after her break, Kim said: "It's kind of like muscle memory for me. I was able to figure it out pretty quickly. Competition is definitely pretty strong. All the girls are killing it. It's really cool to be part of that progression. Women's halfpipe in snowboarding is not where it used to be!" Spoiler alert: Kim not only ended up clinching gold at X Games Aspen 2024 (her seventh!) but also pushed the boundaries of the sports by landing a never-been-done trick on her last run.

Speaking on the level of progression in Women's Snowboard Slopestyle at X Games Aspen 2024, Sadowski-Synnott said: "I don't think it's going to end. The only way is up. And we're going to see it here this weekend. The girls have been working so hard, and it's going to be crazy to see!"

Ready for the inside scoop from X Games Aspen 2024 with these gold-medal-winning snowboarders? Get behind the scenes in Colorado by visiting the landing page for Episode 402 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney, featuring Chloe Kim and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any type of background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

The UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Podcast is here to celebrate the personalities behind the Monster Energy lifestyle. With each episode dedicated to a unique guest or topic, listeners learn about living on the edge and advancing the state of the art in the world of high-energy sports as well as music, games, and pop culture from individuals at the top of their game. More than a drink, Monster Energy is a way of life lived by athletes, sports, bands, believers, and fans – and the podcast is an extension of this unique DNA.

