Monster Energy's UNLEASHED Podcast Welcomes World-Famous Tattoo Artist Luke Wessman on a Special Live Episode from the Paint Shop Inside the Bike Shed in Downtown LA

At the time, you didn't know that tattooing was a profession. It was this secret thing. Back then, it was edgy. It was gang neighborhoods. It was bikers, it was sailors. It wasn't artsy as much. I got it because I wanted to look tougher." - Luke Wessman Post this

The podcast episode was originally live-streamed on the Twitch platform on July 31 at a mobile studio at the Paint Shop inside the Bike Shed Motorcycle Company, a warehouse featuring a restaurant and retail space in DTLA. Today, the one-hour episode featuring the renowned tattoo creator is available to global audiences.

For the full conversation with Wessman, make sure to catch Episode 411 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney Fueled by Monster Energy. Released today, the new podcast is streaming on all major platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and YouTube.

UNLEASHED goes live from the Paint Shop inside the Bike Shed in Downtown Los Angeles with world-famous tattoo artist Luke Wessman. Born on a hippie farm in Tennessee and raised in the Southern California streets, Wessman is recognized as one of the world's most influential 'Ink Masters.' The artist has tattooed prominent athletes, musicians, and actors while lending his design skills to the world's biggest brands. Wessman has been featured in magazines such as GQ, Inked Mag, Complex, and Freshly Inked, alongside a number of podcasts and TV shows. Witness the trendsetter and style icon share his thoughts on contemporary art and fashion culture before inking a tattoo on podcast host The Dingo – only on UNLEASHED!

Hear the full story in conversation with the three podcast hosts, Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath, professional snowboarder Danny Kass, and artist and model Brittney Palmer. Follow the link to tune in right here.

The episode was recorded inside The Bike Shed's tattoo studio, The Paint Shop, where Luke Wessman talks shop about his craft. Asked about his very first piece of 'ink' on his body, Wessman offered: "My first tattoo was my name across my back. I was 16. It was at my friend's apartment. I had to go to Kinko's with a book to make copies of the lettering I wanted. I made them the right size I wanted and handed them to the artist, and he made the whole thing. The next thing I knew, I was tattooed. And then I never stopped from there and kept getting them."

On the podcast, the tattoo artist icon also emphasized the need to take good care of skin art: "I can only do the tattoo. Once it leaves, it's out of my hands." With that said, Wessman strongly advised against doing the following after getting a tattoo: swimming, direct sunlight, and not itching and scratching it. He also noted that too much of the wrong ointment can influence how it heals.

Speaking on his connection to the action sports world, Wessman said: "Surfing was my big thing. I surfed all over California and was sponsored. I rode a longboard but rode it like a shortboard because I'm a big dude."

As an ambassador for Monster Energy, Wessman regularly sets up shop at action sports events to give tattoos to fans: "It's always the longest line. Because people want something. People want to commemorate their buddies and the event. And I do good work," said Wessman on UNLEASHED. The artist has frequently tattooed Unleashed podcast host, The Dingo, and added another piece during the show in Los Angeles. To see the design and hear about the inspiration for the tattoo, tune in to the podcast!

Catch the entire broadcast from DTLA with one of the leading craftsmen of the global tattoo world by visiting the landing page for Episode 411 of UNLEASHED with The Dingo, Danny, and Brittney featuring Luke Wessman.

Regular episodes of UNLEASHED are filmed on a special set inside Studio M at Monster Energy headquarters in Corona, California. The podcast is hosted by the dynamic duo of Australian action sports personality Luke "The Dingo" Trembath and professional snowboarder Danny Kass. Known for their deep roots in action sports culture, the two starred in the beloved cult TV show 'The Adventures of Danny and The Dingo' on Fuel TV for five action-packed seasons in the early 2010s. Both hosts have walked the walk as pro snowboarders and are joined by painter and model Brittney Palmer. Together, the three hosts possess the interview skills to find common ground with guests from any background – sports and pop culture. Always look out for new episodes dropping bi-weekly on Mondays.

