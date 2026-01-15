MONTAG Wealth Management Welcomes Hong-Tsun Simon, CFA, and Beverly W. Kelly

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MONTAG Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Hong-Tsun Simon, CFA, and Beverly W. Kelly have joined the firm, bringing with them many longstanding client relationships. Their arrival further strengthens MONTAG's ability to deliver highly personalized investment management, financial planning, and estate-focused support to high-net-worth individuals and families.

Simon returns to MONTAG after previously working at the firm in the early 2000s. She brings a disciplined investment approach, experience in customized portfolio construction, and a strong focus on long-term client relationships. Her return reflects a shared investment philosophy and alignment with MONTAG's independent approach to portfolio management.

Kelly joins MONTAG as a trust and estate specialist, expanding the firm's ability to support clients with estate planning coordination, trust administration, and legacy considerations. She serves as a resource for clients and families, helping them interpret complex estate and wealth transfer topics and coordinate effectively with their attorneys and other trusted professionals.

"Hong-Tsun and Beverly reflect the caliber of professionals we seek to add to MONTAG," said Edward (Ned) Montag, Chief Executive Officer of MONTAG Wealth Management. "Their addition supports our responsibility to deliver client-centered guidance over the long term."

"Our focus has always been on building a team that enhances the depth and quality of guidance our clients receive," said John Montag, President and Chief Investment Officer of MONTAG Wealth Management. "The addition of Hong-Tsun and Beverly expands our capabilities while reinforcing the importance of trusted relationships, thoughtful planning, and customized solutions."

With more than 40 years of experience, MONTAG Wealth Management continues to grow thoughtfully by adding professionals whose values align with the firm's commitment to long-term client relationships and personalized wealth management.

