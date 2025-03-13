Montage And Pendry Punta Mita Officially Break Ground In Nayarit

Montage International, in Collaboration with DINE and LCA Capital, Breaks Ground on Two New Resorts & Private Residences in the Master-Planned Community of Punta Mita

NAYARIT, Mexico, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Montage International, in partnership with developer DINE and LCA Capital, has officially broken ground on the highly-anticipated Montage Punta Mita and Pendry Punta Mita, and branded residences within the renowned 1,500-acre master-planned community of Punta Mita, a coveted luxury destination on its own private peninsula in Nayarit. Set to open in 2027, Montage Punta Mita will feature 145 guestrooms and 62 Montage Residences and Pendry Punta Mita will feature 125 guestrooms and 32 Pendry Residences.

Montage Punta Mita will offer an unparalleled setting for relaxation and leisure recreation, with a striking design by Bernardi + Peschard Arquitectura, Idea Asociados and Girvin Associates that channels the natural surroundings. Boasting an array of amenities, the resort will feature the brand's signature Spa Montage and a state-of-the-art fitness center, multiple dining destinations including a signature farm-to-table concept, resort and family pools, Compass Sports center offering pickleball, tennis and a variety of outdoor activities, flexible meeting and outdoor event spaces, and signature children's program, Paintbox.

Timed to the groundbreaking, sales for the 62 branded Montage Residences have officially launched, offering homes from three to five bedrooms designed with up to 5,800 square feet of interior living space, complemented by views of the surrounding ocean landscape. The residences will offer an elevated coastal lifestyle with sophisticated design and access to services and amenities at Montage Punta Mita, as well as a team of dedicated staff and tailored luxury offerings. Owners will also enjoy access to the residential amenities of the broader Punta Mita development, including two signature Jack Nicklaus golf courses, five residential beach clubs, ocean adventures through the Punta Mita Ocean Sports team, authentic culinary experiences and a vibrant schedule of owner-exclusive events. Leading sales for the exclusive collection of luxury branded residences is Punta Mita Properties, the on-site real estate sales and marketing team. Prices for Montage Residences Punta Mita begin at $5 million.

"Today marks an exciting milestone, officially breaking ground in Punta Mita for both our Montage and Pendry brands," said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International. "Through our collaboration with DINE, we look forward to expanding our footprint in Mexico and bringing our signature hospitality and style of service to this extraordinary destination."

Pendry Punta Mita will offer incredible design by Sordo Madaleno, Studio Munge and EDSA. The resort will feature Spa Pendry, multiple culinary options, a rooftop bar, a resort pool, outdoor and beach activities, flexible meeting and event spaces, a game room, and Paintbox, the brand's signature children's program. Pendry Punta Mita will include 32 Pendry Residences overlooking the famed La Lancha surf break, with a sales launch planned for later in 2025.

"Montage Punta Mita and Pendry Punta Mita are at the forefront of Nayarit's transformation and Punta Mita's continued status as the premier second home and vacation destination in Mexico," said Alejandro de la Barreda, Chief Executive Officer of DINE, one of Mexico's premier real estate developers. "The continued demand for luxury accommodations and real estate offerings is a product of the laid-back lifestyle, unmatched oceanfront living and excellent level of service found within the gates. The forthcoming Montage Punta Mita and Pendry Punta Mita will offer everything travelers and residents are seeking in this exceptional coastal destination, through the lens of one of the world's most prestigious hospitality company."

For more information on Montage Punta Mita and Pendry Punta Mita, please visit www.montage.com, www.pendry.com

About Montage International

Montage International, the hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the contemporary luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences, and the management of some of the country's premier golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of new luxury hotels for today's cultured world traveler located in taste making destinations. For more information, please visit www.montageinternational.com and follow @montagehotels and @pendryhotels.

About DINE

DINE, Mexico's premier real estate development company, is the owner and developer of Punta Mita. DINE's real estate portfolio includes commercial, residential and master planned communities throughout Mexico. DINE was founded in 1978 to serve the specific needs of the highest income sectors in Mexico, establishing unprecedented design quality in residential, commercial, leisure and corporate real estate development. For more information visit www.dine.com.mx.

About Punta Mita

Situated on a private peninsula along Mexico's rapidly developing Nayarit, Punta Mita is a luxurious, 1,500-acre resort and residential community surrounded by 9.5 miles of beaches and lush tropical flora. The secluded destination is home to 25 residential communities, a collection of Punta Mita Rentals and in-house property management in partnership with Brickon, five residential beach clubs, as well as three award-winning hotels: newly renovated St. Regis Punta Mita, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita and the recently opened Four Seasons Resort Naviva. Residents and guests encounter laid-back luxury with access to two spectacular Jack Nicklaus signature golf courses and world-class culinary offerings alongside a curated bucket list of water excursions including kayaking, whale watching, surfing, e-foiling and more—just 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta. For more information, please visit puntamita.com.

