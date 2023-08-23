Montage Deer Valley Unveils Resort Renovation of Accommodations and Restaurants

The beauty and history of the region are such an integral part of the experience we provide our guests, and the renovation of our accommodations and dining outlets succeeds in immersing everyone we host in our surroundings. Tweet this

"The beauty and history of the region are such an integral part of the experience we provide our guests, and the renovation of our accommodations and dining outlets succeeds in immersing everyone we host in our surroundings," said Joseph Mattioli, general manager of Montage Deer Valley. "The work of BraytonHughes and Denton House surpassed our expectations and will be a key selling point for years to come."

For the renovation of Montage Deer Valley's 154 guestrooms and suites, BraytonHughes selected textures, colors, shapes and furnishings that pay tribute to the heritage and natural beauty of the region, blending traditional and classic elements with a contemporary design. Design accents include houndstooth fabric pillows, mirrors framed by wood with leather strapping and silver rivet detailing, and subtle expressions of silver throughout both the in-room color palette and materials, to reflect the rich mining history. BraytonHughes' design also draws from nature, with green sun print-inspired carpet in guestrooms; custom alabaster lamps with chiseled details inspired by rock formations; and hand-forged ironwork on bedside lamps that evoke a tree branch. All-new artwork similarly plays off the design firm's nature and history-inspired narrative, including historic local photographs, a colorful abstract landscape painting, and a whimsical sketch of a ski pole morphing into a tree branch. Another framed work of mining certificates printed on sheet metal hangs over existing console tables at the entry to guestrooms, its subtle iridescent finish further highlighting the rich history of the destination for guests.

For its renovation of the dining outlets across the resort, Denton House drew inspiration from nature, bringing the elements and surrounding outdoor landscapes inside at Yama Sushi, Apex, and Burgers & Bourbon. At Yama Sushi, the design is inspired by the majestic peaks and flowing rivers of Japan, transporting guests to a tranquil landscape. The carpet pattern is reminiscent of water and mountains, while the dark blues, cool whites, and grays, accented with warm wood tones pay homage to the earth and stones of the mountain region, and the veining on the stone countertops alludes to snow drifts blown across the mountain tops. Apex's new design seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor spaces, with textured wallcoverings and vintage images capturing the surrounding landscape, while a color palette of cool blues, warm caramel leathers, and terracotta accents creates a harmonious atmosphere. Meanwhile, Burgers & Bourbon has been transformed into a welcoming and casually elegant space featuring informal furniture, cozy fabrics, walnut-colored woods, vibrant accents, whimsical wall art, and a menu that honors local artisans and farmers. Guests will also enjoy an all-new dining destination, Slopestream, a customized airstream eatery located mountainside with fireside outdoor seating and breathtaking views of Deer Valley, serving an elevated take on regional and seasonal on-the-go culinary classics and a selection of local beers and wines.

About Montage Deer Valley

Montage Deer Valley is in the year-round mountain community of Park City, Utah, five minutes from Park City's celebrated Main Street. This refined mountain craftsman resort features 154 deluxe accommodations and 81 privately owned Montage Residences ranging from one to four bedrooms including fireplaces and expansive views of the majestic Wasatch Mountains. The expansive resort boasts ski-in, ski-out access to world-class ski runs and six inventive dining options, including signature restaurant, APEX and Daly's Pub & Rec, a gourmet pub with bowling lanes, darts, and nostalgic arcade games. The resort is also home to an award-winning, 35,000-sq. ft. alpine-inspired Spa Montage; outdoor pool and whirlpools; outdoor terrace with fire pits; one-of-a-kind retail shops, Montage's signature children's program, Paintbox; a collection of hand-selected and commissioned fine art collection; and 60,000-sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor event and meeting space. Montage Deer Valley is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts' worldwide collection. For more information, follow @montagedeervalley or visit www.montage.com/deervalley.

About Montage Hotels & Resorts

Montage Hotels & Resorts is the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman. Designed to serve the affluent and discerning traveler and homeowner, the company features an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts, and residences. Each Montage property offers comfortable elegance, a unique sense of place and spirit, impeccable hospitality and memorable culinary, spa and lifestyle experiences. The portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences includes: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos, Montage Healdsburg, and Montage Big Sky. Future destinations include Montage Cay, Montage La Quinta and Montage Punta Mita. Montage Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information, follow @montagehotels or visit www.montage.com.

